BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Tariffs

We Feel SHOCKED: Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL Lands Right on Democrat Stacey Plaskett's HEAD (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on February 20, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

New documents are exposing troubling ties between high-profile Democratic delegate Stacey Plaskett (you guys remember her, right?) and Jeffrey Epstein, including repeated visits to the shady office at the heart of his multimillion-dollar tax dodge in the Virgin Islands—just as she's rumored to be gearing up for a gubernatorial campaign that could now face some serious turbulence.

She won't likely approve or appreciate this thread but you will:

Post continues:

... of the territory.

Governor? Yikes.

Huh. We thought she said he's just a constituent. 

Hrm.

Ruh-roh.

Clearly there was some sort of relationship there.

Hooboy.

How many islands did this guy have?

Hrm again.

Sounds like Plaskett has a lot of explaining to do.

Ugh. This just made our skin crawl.

Washington Free Beacon has done some amazing investigative reporting here.

Advertisement