We Feel SHOCKED: Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL Lands Right on Democrat Stacey Plaskett's HEAD (Thread)

New documents are exposing troubling ties between high-profile Democratic delegate Stacey Plaskett (you guys remember her, right?) and Jeffrey Epstein, including repeated visits to the shady office at the heart of his multimillion-dollar tax dodge in the Virgin Islands—just as she's rumored to be gearing up for a gubernatorial campaign that could now face some serious turbulence.

She won't likely approve or appreciate this thread but you will:

NEW:



Virgin Islands delegate Stacey Plaskett repeatedly visited Jeffrey Epstein at the St. Thomas-based office he used to run a massive tax-fraud scheme against the Virgin Islands government, raising fresh questions as the Democrat reportedly eyes a run for governor of the… pic.twitter.com/2hSZfx1RDx — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 20, 2026

Post continues:

... of the territory.

Governor? Yikes.

Emails and court filings reviewed by @ChuckRossDC show that Plaskett met Epstein at the office of the “Southern Trust Company” in August 2014, January 2019, and May 2019—just two months before Epstein was charged with trafficking dozens of underage girls for sex. pic.twitter.com/GB9WsE4G1i — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 20, 2026

Huh. We thought she said he's just a constituent.

Hrm.

Prosecutors later said Southern Trust was the hub of a “deliberately complex network” of shell companies that defrauded the territory out of hundreds of millions of dollars in potential tax revenue. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 20, 2026

Ruh-roh.

The visits further complicate Plaskett’s efforts to distance herself from Epstein.



Plaskett has claimed she never had “a friendship” with him, though she solicited donations from him at his New York home in 2018 and texted him afterward, referring to him as her “friend.” pic.twitter.com/2eGZA3hPmO — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 20, 2026

Clearly there was some sort of relationship there.

The meetings at Southern Trust were also attended by Erika Kellerhals, a longtime Epstein lawyer who handled business and legal affairs for many of his fraudulent companies. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 20, 2026

Hooboy.

Kellerhals also helped Epstein acquire a second island allegedly used to “enable his criminal conduct,” according to prosecutors, and remained close to Plaskett after Epstein’s death, hosting a fundraiser for her in 2021. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 20, 2026

How many islands did this guy have?

Plaskett worked for the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority from 2007 to 2012 before becoming the territory’s congressional delegate in 2015. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 20, 2026

Hrm again.

She has denied approving any tax rebates for Epstein.



But emails and meeting notes show that she was aware of concerns about Epstein’s criminal history and that he was exploiting the agency’s tax incentive program. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 20, 2026

Sounds like Plaskett has a lot of explaining to do.

Plaskett went on to develop a relationship with the convicted sex pest anyway. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 20, 2026

Ugh. This just made our skin crawl.

Washington Free Beacon has done some amazing investigative reporting here.

