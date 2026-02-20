Dems Pearl Clutching About Trump 'Defying the Supreme Court' Are Being Hit With...
AOC Is Concerned Republicans Are Turning Young Men Into REAL MEN
Chuck Schumer No Longer Wants Justice Gorsuch to 'Reap the Whirlwind' (at Least...
We Feel SHOCKED: Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL Lands Right on Democrat Stacey Plaskett's HEAD...
Trump Activates 'Backup Plan' After Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs
Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their...
CNN's Jake Tapper Notes Kash Patel Was Interviewed by His Former Deputy...
Death of Comedy Rides a Pale Horse: Stephen Colbert's Lily White Killers of...
Scott Jennings Dismantles Jon Ossoff As Only He CAN for Openly Trying to...
Tom Homan ENDS Democrats' ICE/Nazi Rhetoric by Asking Them One Simple Yet DAMNING...
Jonathan Turley Has a Potential Buzzkill for Those Celebrating the SCOTUS Ruling on...
Jasmine Crockett Says It's DEMOCRATS Who Are Racist Now and There's Just NOT...
Story of How the Oakland Mayor's Car Got Stolen Is the Most 'Democrat...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Tariffs

LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on February 20, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers know, SCOTUS shot down Trump's tariffs earlier today.

And of course, all of the usual suspects were front and center doing victory dances and rubbing the loss in Trump's face and the faces of his supporters.

We suppose they so rarely get a win they needed this one.

Which makes Trump's actions after the fact even more satisfying.

Watch:

Post continues:

"We’ll be able to take in MORE money, and there will no longer be doubt!”

LFG!

LFG, indeed.

HA HA HA HA HA

They probably should have gone by the 24-hour rule BUT they chose not to so ... HA HA HA.

Oopsies.

Dems Pearl Clutching About Trump 'Defying the Supreme Court' Are Being Hit With Biden AND AOC Flashbacks
Doug P.
President Trump is always up for a fight. Clearly.

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TARIFFS TRADE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

