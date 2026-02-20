LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS

As Twitchy readers know, SCOTUS shot down Trump's tariffs earlier today.

And of course, all of the usual suspects were front and center doing victory dances and rubbing the loss in Trump's face and the faces of his supporters.

We suppose they so rarely get a win they needed this one.

Which makes Trump's actions after the fact even more satisfying.

Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just announced he’s immediately signing an executive order imposing an ADDITIONAL 10% tariff across the board on national security grounds, under Section 122



Trump has also declared ALL tariffs under Section 301 will REMAIN IN PLACE.



“We’ll be able… pic.twitter.com/KBl2aaicbK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 20, 2026

Post continues:

"We’ll be able to take in MORE money, and there will no longer be doubt!” LFG!

LFG, indeed.

HA HA HA HA HA

Well, that Liberal win didn’t last long. pic.twitter.com/r5K6mGFsoh — C Dub 817 🍷🥩🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) February 20, 2026

Democrats Are About to Find out. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) February 20, 2026

They probably should have gone by the 24-hour rule BUT they chose not to so ... HA HA HA.

Oopsies.

The best defense is to go back on offense!! Let’s go America — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) February 20, 2026

I was initially a bit down when i heard the SCOTUS ruling. But Trump...he's not one for rolling over and i love it. pic.twitter.com/bqocoIlJ8q — Cinema Tutter (@Luvstoospooj) February 20, 2026

President Trump is always up for a fight. Clearly.

