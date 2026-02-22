PEAK Desperation! Katie Porter's Bizarre, Creepy, Curse-Filled Anti-Trump Rant BOMBS (CRINGE-Watch)

LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Full transparency, we totally forgot that Katie Porter was running for governor. In our defense, she's such a horrible politician and person in general (we've seen how she treats her staff and we know she dumped scalding hot mashed potatoes on her ex-husband) so we don't feel too terribly bad for forgetting about her.

The last time she popped up on our radar she was verbally abusing her staff ... and now she's on our radar again for doing something similar.

Watch this crazy woman.

Post continues:

... kindergarteners in her awful, sing-songy child-scold voice and cadence while giving vent to the only unifier still holding the ratbag of team donkey together:  hatred of trump.

but that is not a platform.

she is at once vulgar and vapid, a sort of demented and deranged cartoon of politics that reaches past mere negative campaigning and deep into self indictment as a bereft and barren movement seeking nothing, no principle, no real aim outside of its own self-perpetuation.

i'm not sure there is really anything left here that can stand as a simple positive.  as they stand in the ruins of DEI, socialist takings, taxes, eco-lunacy and energy destruction, damaged children, deficits, and systemic failures unable to chart a new course or defend what they have wrought in the golden state, they seek any message they can at least get some sort of cheer from, the desperate overreach of a failing comedian whose jokes have turned desperately dark.

the shrillery of the collapsing echo chamber grows ever more intense and ever less meaningful.

this seems like a group in the final stages of eating itself.

will the last donkey out please turn out the lights...

Advertisement

