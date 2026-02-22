Dances With BS! Elizabeth Warren Makes Heap BIG Mistake Accusing Trump of Stealing Tax WAMPUM and LOL

There are a few things Elizabeth Warren should avoid talking about. Ok, to be fair, these same few things NO Democrat should talk about BUT it's especially bad from her knowing what we know about the lies she told to get her big breaks.

The nerve of her accusing Trump of stealing from taxpayers ...

When someone illegally takes your money, that’s called stealing.



Donald Trump stole your money with his illegal tariffs — and you paid higher prices on everything from housing to groceries.



It’s time for Trump to pay up and give back your money. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 21, 2026

If anyone knows about stealing, it's Fauxcahontas.

When someone illegally takes your money by lying about their heritage to take advantage of various programs and monies for Native Americans, that's called stealing.

What do you call it when someone lies about her heritage? — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 22, 2026

Now do Somali day cares and everything DOGE uncovered. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) February 22, 2026

Youve been stealing from the taxpayers for 40 years when's that refund coming? — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) February 21, 2026

Chief, when have you ever opened your 1/164 Cherokee smokehole a single time about illegal aliens and fraudster Somalis stealing our money? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 21, 2026

Wonder if she is this concerned about the amount of money Somalians have stolen from Americans. Kidding, we know she's not.

Democrats stole billions upon billions of our tax dollars to fund their open borders policy. Healthcare, food stamps, housing, debit cards and phones to insure their voting base. Pay up and give us back our money.pic.twitter.com/5douyVHGB2 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) February 21, 2026

If Liz really thinks taxpayers should be paid back, she can start with herself and her own greedy, thieving party.

============================================================

============================================================

