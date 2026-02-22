BREAKING: Secret Service Shoots and Kills Armed Man Entering Secure Perimeter at Mar-a-Lag...
VIP
Adam Schiff Announces He Is One of the Big Babies Not Attending Trump's...
AOC's Weepy MELTDOWN After the World Points and LAUGHS at Her Foreign Policy...
VIP
The Bulwark: Volunteers Delivering Babies at Home for Mothers Afraid of Going to...
Jeffrey Epstein Survivors to Attend SOTU as Guests of Democrats
Globe and Mail: 'Out of Nowhere,' Canada Became Poorer Than Alabama
Mayor Zohran Mamdani Requires Two Forms of ID to Become an Emergency Snow...
Talked Smack About America, Flipped the 'L' at Trump — Hunter Hess Finishes...
Attorney Attacks ICE Agents During Detention Operation, Finds Out
MLB Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski Who Hit the Greatest Home Run In...
Sixth-Grade Special Needs Student Left Behind at Anti-ICE School Walkout
Minnesota Somali Women Demand Reparations for ICE 'Trauma'
Seeking a Better Life... at America's Expense: Expired Student Visa Scammer Bilks Seniors...
Texas Dems Looking Into 8-Month 'Coverup' of ICE Agent Killing a Citizen

Dances With BS! Elizabeth Warren Makes Heap BIG Mistake Accusing Trump of Stealing Tax WAMPUM and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There are a few things Elizabeth Warren should avoid talking about. Ok, to be fair, these same few things NO Democrat should talk about BUT it's especially bad from her knowing what we know about the lies she told to get her big breaks.

Advertisement

The nerve of her accusing Trump of stealing from taxpayers ... 

If anyone knows about stealing, it's Fauxcahontas.

When someone illegally takes your money by lying about their heritage to take advantage of various programs and monies for Native Americans, that's called stealing.

Wonder if she is this concerned about the amount of money Somalians have stolen from Americans. Kidding, we know she's not.

Recommended

AOC's Weepy MELTDOWN After the World Points and LAUGHS at Her Foreign Policy Knowledge Is a DOOZY (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

If Liz really thinks taxpayers should be paid back, she can start with herself and her own greedy, thieving party. 

============================================================

Related:

AOC's Weepy MELTDOWN After the World Points and LAUGHS at Her Foreign Policy Knowledge Is a DOOZY (Watch)

LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS

AOC Is Concerned Republicans Are Turning Young Men Into REAL MEN

We Feel SHOCKED: Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL Lands Right on Democrat Stacey Plaskett's HEAD (Thread)

Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their Taxes (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (and lawfare efforts). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC's Weepy MELTDOWN After the World Points and LAUGHS at Her Foreign Policy Knowledge Is a DOOZY (Watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Secret Service Shoots and Kills Armed Man Entering Secure Perimeter at Mar-a-Lago
Sam J.
Attorney Attacks ICE Agents During Detention Operation, Finds Out
Brett T.
Globe and Mail: 'Out of Nowhere,' Canada Became Poorer Than Alabama
Brett T.
Talked Smack About America, Flipped the 'L' at Trump — Hunter Hess Finishes as the Real Loser in 10th
justmindy
Jeffrey Epstein Survivors to Attend SOTU as Guests of Democrats
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

AOC's Weepy MELTDOWN After the World Points and LAUGHS at Her Foreign Policy Knowledge Is a DOOZY (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement