Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)

Aww, would you look at that? Conservatives are answering Zohran Mamdani's call for shovelers in New York City, even though he's demanding that volunteers show their papers.

We're not sure what's funnier here: that conservatives are 'signing up' to help, or that Mamdani isn't bright enough to see his own hypocrisy about the whole paperwork thing. Hey, show your ID to shovel snow, but don't worry about it when you vote.

Socialists.

Or is he a commie?

Eh, either way ...

In Mamdani's NYC, you have to have Photo ID to be a snow shoveler? Yes, you do. Let's recap:

"Need an ID to shovel snow."

"Don't need an ID to vote."

Copy that, Comrade Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/cv5plzShXC — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 21, 2026

And then people started signing:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I’ll be ready to go with my pitch fork! 🫢 I mean shovel! 🪏 pic.twitter.com/qeB88ynkfd — Pwns On X (@PwnyRides) February 21, 2026

Movin' on up.

Dora D’Explorer is ready to report for duty! pic.twitter.com/ihTB5bgh0Q — 🇺🇸 Gypsy Nurse 🇺🇸 (@gypsynurse14) February 22, 2026

Ok, that one is good.

I just had to for the phone number. pic.twitter.com/lyxtKwiTjd — Laura ✞ (@LauraKelrobin) February 22, 2026

We see what she did here. Heh.

Sometimes it's best just to keep it simple.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We love dogs too.

And fin.

