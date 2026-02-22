Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)

Aww, would you look at that? Conservatives are answering Zohran Mamdani's call for shovelers in New York City, even though he's demanding that volunteers show their papers.
We're not sure what's funnier here: that conservatives are 'signing up' to help, or that Mamdani isn't bright enough to see his own hypocrisy about the whole paperwork thing. Hey, show your ID to shovel snow, but don't worry about it when you vote.
Socialists.
Or is he a commie?
Eh, either way ...
In Mamdani's NYC, you have to have Photo ID to be a snow shoveler? Yes, you do. Let's recap:— John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 21, 2026
"Need an ID to shovel snow."
"Don't need an ID to vote."
Copy that, Comrade Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/cv5plzShXC
And then people started signing:
Let's all sign up:) https://t.co/910KcbmKZD https://t.co/VhhdHdWrdM— John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 21, 2026
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
🔥🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/1rnsZMgxDU— John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 22, 2026
February 22, 2026
I’ll be ready to go with my pitch fork! 🫢 I mean shovel! pic.twitter.com/qeB88ynkfd— Pwns On X (@PwnyRides) February 21, 2026
February 22, 2026
Movin' on up.
😂😂DogsOverIslam😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T7ZZPxFluk— Free River Girl (@ChazDogs) February 22, 2026
February 22, 2026
February 22, 2026
Dora D’Explorer is ready to report for duty! pic.twitter.com/ihTB5bgh0Q— 🇺🇸 Gypsy Nurse 🇺🇸 (@gypsynurse14) February 22, 2026
Shovel Deeznuts 😂 pic.twitter.com/wqrzvzXozs— Benjamin Dover (@BPierreDelecto) February 22, 2026
Recommended
Ok, that one is good.
February 22, 2026
I just had to for the phone number. pic.twitter.com/lyxtKwiTjd— Laura ✞ (@LauraKelrobin) February 22, 2026
We see what she did here. Heh.
BWHAHAHAHAAAAAA!! pic.twitter.com/tPT7W9gDTA— 🇺🇸HairForceOne🇺🇸 (@47ShadesOfMaga) February 22, 2026
Sometimes it's best just to keep it simple.
February 22, 2026
February 22, 2026
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
February 22, 2026
We love dogs too.
And fin.
