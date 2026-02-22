LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By...
Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on February 22, 2026

Aww, would you look at that? Conservatives are answering Zohran Mamdani's call for shovelers in New York City, even though he's demanding that volunteers show their papers.

We're not sure what's funnier here: that conservatives are 'signing up' to help, or that Mamdani isn't bright enough to see his own hypocrisy about the whole paperwork thing. Hey, show your ID to shovel snow, but don't worry about it when you vote.

Socialists.

Or is he a commie?

Eh, either way ... 

And then people started signing:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Movin' on up.

Recommended

LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By Encouraging GOP to Continue Letting Her Speak
Sam J.
Ok, that one is good.

We see what she did here. Heh.

Sometimes it's best just to keep it simple.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We love dogs too. 

And fin.

