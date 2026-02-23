OMG, Patriotism Is So Tacky! Don Lemon Ranting About Kash Patel's 'Trashy' Olympic Celebration BACKFIRES

Don Lemon is big mad that Kash Patel celebrated with Team USA after their massive win over Canada yesterday.

No, really.

Forget that Patel was there already. Forget that, as the director of the FBI, he cannot travel commercially.

Nope. Since Patel showed his patriotic side, Lemon is offended because OMG, patriotism is so tacky and stuff.

Watch this neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie:

Don Lemon on Kash Patel: “Why are you even there? On taxpayer dollars, on the plane. This administration is so tacky. You people have no class, it’s just gross. You’re trashy, it’s disgusting.“ pic.twitter.com/ezGWFzaDuT — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) February 23, 2026

'This administration is so tacky,' says the sam jagoff who helped a group of monsters storm a church and scream at children that their parents are going to burn in Hell. Dude really has no reoom to talk about tacky or trashy.

Because he was there for meetings scheduled over 2 months ago…



He is required to use private jet.



Hope this helps https://t.co/QwNIxUS7wF — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) February 23, 2026

BUT BUT BUT ...

Shut up.

Isnt that clown in jail yet? pic.twitter.com/r1dl3zXXKT — Unplugged (@BeardBourbonBbq) February 23, 2026

If only Patel would have had a margarita with a wife-beating, human-trafficking illegal ... then maybe Lemon would be ok with it.

Bill Clinton went to the Olympics in 1996.

That was during his "classy" affair w/intern Lewinsky. 👌 — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) February 23, 2026

Now, now, we all know it's different when Democrats do it.

Lemon's mad he wasn't invited. — Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) February 23, 2026

Lemon desperately wants to be more important than he really is. He called himself a 'civil rights leader' after getting arrested for attacking a church filled with families, including children.

Yeah, he sucks.

============================================================

============================================================

