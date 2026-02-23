Left, Smug, and DUMB Is NO Way to Go Through Life: Jessica...
Here Are Some Chasers for Gavin Newsom's Stories About Growing Up Poor
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Gavin Newsom Tells Black Crowd He’s Like Them Because His SAT Score Is...
Trump's Call With Team USA's Gold Medal Hockey Team Included a SOTU Offer...
Kash Patel Confirms THIS Is Him Celebrating WIth the US Olympic Hockey Team...
Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish
Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll...
VIP
USA Shocks Canada in OT for First Men's Hockey Gold Since 1980 –...
Cartel Boss Down, Truth Up: Melugin Calls Out Biden Open Border for Lining...
VIP
Borderline Bernie: Socialist Sanders Wants National Wealth Tax to Punish the Rich Fleeing...
Confirmed: U.S. Intelligence Aids Mexico in Deadly Takedown of El Mencho
On Hair Broadcast: Glowing Dana Bash Sits With Gavin Newsom to Talk Gel...
Cartel Kingpin Dead: Puerto Vallarta Descends into Violence with Airport Shutdown and Tour...

OMG, Patriotism Is So Tacky! Don Lemon Ranting About Kash Patel's 'Trashy' Olympic Celebration BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on February 23, 2026
Don Lemon Show

Don Lemon is big mad that Kash Patel celebrated with Team USA after their massive win over Canada yesterday.

No, really.

Forget that Patel was there already. Forget that, as the director of the FBI, he cannot travel commercially.

Advertisement

Nope. Since Patel showed his patriotic side, Lemon is offended because OMG, patriotism is so tacky and stuff.

Watch this neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie:

'This administration is so tacky,' says the sam jagoff who helped a group of monsters storm a church and scream at children that their parents are going to burn in Hell. Dude really has no reoom to talk about tacky or trashy.

BUT BUT BUT ... 

If only Patel would have had a margarita with a wife-beating, human-trafficking illegal ... then maybe Lemon would be ok with it.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Now, now, we all know it's different when Democrats do it.

Lemon desperately wants to be more important than he really is. He called himself a 'civil rights leader' after getting arrested for attacking a church filled with families, including children.

Yeah, he sucks.

============================================================

Related:

Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)

LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By Encouraging GOP to Continue Letting Her Speak

'DESTROYED Our City!' Karen Bass's Constituents Get Up Close and BRUTALLY Personal During Parade (Watch)

PEAK Desperation! Katie Porter's Bizarre, Creepy, Curse-Filled Anti-Trump Rant BOMBS (CRINGE-Watch)

Adam Schiff Announces He Is One of the Big Babies Not Attending Trump's SOTU and ... CRICKETS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Left, Smug, and DUMB Is NO Way to Go Through Life: Jessica Tarlov's DOGE Dig at Kash Patel Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
Here Are Some Chasers for Gavin Newsom's Stories About Growing Up Poor
Doug P.
Gavin Newsom Tells Black Crowd He’s Like Them Because His SAT Score Is Low and He Can’t Read
Warren Squire
Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish
justmindy
Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll on Crying Canada Fans
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement