Here Are Some Chasers for Gavin Newsom's Stories About Growing Up Poor
OMG, Patriotism Is So Tacky! Don Lemon Ranting About Kash Patel's 'Trashy' Olympic...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Gavin Newsom Tells Black Crowd He’s Like Them Because His SAT Score Is...
Trump's Call With Team USA's Gold Medal Hockey Team Included a SOTU Offer...
Kash Patel Confirms THIS Is Him Celebrating WIth the US Olympic Hockey Team...
Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish
Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll...
VIP
USA Shocks Canada in OT for First Men's Hockey Gold Since 1980 –...
Cartel Boss Down, Truth Up: Melugin Calls Out Biden Open Border for Lining...
VIP
Borderline Bernie: Socialist Sanders Wants National Wealth Tax to Punish the Rich Fleeing...
Confirmed: U.S. Intelligence Aids Mexico in Deadly Takedown of El Mencho
On Hair Broadcast: Glowing Dana Bash Sits With Gavin Newsom to Talk Gel...
Cartel Kingpin Dead: Puerto Vallarta Descends into Violence with Airport Shutdown and Tour...

Left, Smug, and DUMB Is NO Way to Go Through Life: Jessica Tarlov's DOGE Dig at Kash Patel Goes SO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Tell us you don't know anything about how DOGE works without telling us you don't know anything bout how DOGE works, Jessica.

Advertisement

We simply do not get why so many people are angry at Kash Patel for celebrating with the USA Hockey Team yesterday after they whooped Canada. It's not as if he jumped on a private plane and flew overseas just to watch the game ... 

Maybe they don't understand that since they're used to Democrats flying and doing fun things on our dollars. Remember when Senator Chris Van Hollen flew to El Salvador on the taxpayers' dollars and had margaritas with that wife-beating illegal?

Gosh, we don't see Tarlov complaining about that.

Wonder why.

But it's different when Democrats do it. Man, we feel like we write that phrase a lot. Which SAYS a lot ...

Thousands of people on X were willing to say more ... they didn't bite their tongue, so no worries.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They really don't; let's hear it for job security here at Twitchy!

Yes, she can be.

============================================================

Related:

OMG, Patriotism Is So Tacky! Don Lemon Ranting About Kash Patel's 'Trashy' Olympic Celebration BACKFIRES

Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)

LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By Encouraging GOP to Continue Letting Her Speak

'DESTROYED Our City!' Karen Bass's Constituents Get Up Close and BRUTALLY Personal During Parade (Watch)

PEAK Desperation! Katie Porter's Bizarre, Creepy, Curse-Filled Anti-Trump Rant BOMBS (CRINGE-Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here Are Some Chasers for Gavin Newsom's Stories About Growing Up Poor
Doug P.
OMG, Patriotism Is So Tacky! Don Lemon Ranting About Kash Patel's 'Trashy' Olympic Celebration BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish
justmindy
Gavin Newsom Tells Black Crowd He’s Like Them Because His SAT Score Is Low and He Can’t Read
Warren Squire
Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll on Crying Canada Fans
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement