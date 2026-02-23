Left, Smug, and DUMB Is NO Way to Go Through Life: Jessica Tarlov's DOGE Dig at Kash Patel Goes SO Wrong

Tell us you don't know anything about how DOGE works without telling us you don't know anything bout how DOGE works, Jessica.

Where’s DOGE when you need it? https://t.co/dxjrSUrZZN — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) February 23, 2026

Advertisement

We simply do not get why so many people are angry at Kash Patel for celebrating with the USA Hockey Team yesterday after they whooped Canada. It's not as if he jumped on a private plane and flew overseas just to watch the game ...

Maybe they don't understand that since they're used to Democrats flying and doing fun things on our dollars. Remember when Senator Chris Van Hollen flew to El Salvador on the taxpayers' dollars and had margaritas with that wife-beating illegal?

Gosh, we don't see Tarlov complaining about that.

Wonder why.

You guys refused to allow any cuts. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) February 23, 2026

Oh yes! God forbid the FBI Director celebrate a gold medal victory by America. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) February 23, 2026

But it's different when Democrats do it. Man, we feel like we write that phrase a lot. Which SAYS a lot ...

God forbid someone have pride in their country and support the Olympics.



You are such a miserable person.



I would say more, but I will bite my tongue. — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) February 23, 2026

Thousands of people on X were willing to say more ... they didn't bite their tongue, so no worries.

The American left just never disappoints. pic.twitter.com/0AM7rZIVbn — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) February 23, 2026

You cannot possibly be this stupid. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) February 23, 2026

They really don't; let's hear it for job security here at Twitchy!

You cannot possibly be this stupid. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) February 23, 2026

Yes, she can be.

============================================================

Related:

OMG, Patriotism Is So Tacky! Don Lemon Ranting About Kash Patel's 'Trashy' Olympic Celebration BACKFIRES

Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)

LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By Encouraging GOP to Continue Letting Her Speak

'DESTROYED Our City!' Karen Bass's Constituents Get Up Close and BRUTALLY Personal During Parade (Watch)

PEAK Desperation! Katie Porter's Bizarre, Creepy, Curse-Filled Anti-Trump Rant BOMBS (CRINGE-Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.