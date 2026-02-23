He KNOWS He's Toast: Gavin Newsom Flips OUT on Sean Hannity in Curse-Filled...
'Scared of What I'm Gon Ask?' Stephen Smith Calls Jasmine Crockett Out for DUCKING Him and HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Stephen Colbert might be ducking Jasmine Crockett, but it sounds like she's the one ducking someone THIS time.

Why would she 'duck' Stephen A. Smith? 

Watch this:

Fair questions, really? Why wouldn't she sit down with Smith? 

Maybe she is scared.

This looks bad for both of them, then. Winner winner.

Full transparency, when we first started writing this we were pretty sure all of the responses would be going after Crockett, but there are plenty of people who are ticked at Smith as well.

Her supporters:

Let. Them. Fight.

============================================================

