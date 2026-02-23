'Scared of What I'm Gon Ask?' Stephen Smith Calls Jasmine Crockett Out for DUCKING Him and HOOBOY (Watch)

Stephen Colbert might be ducking Jasmine Crockett, but it sounds like she's the one ducking someone THIS time.

Why would she 'duck' Stephen A. Smith?

Watch this:

pic.twitter.com/dClIsf3ZsR

💥Stephen A. Smith *CALLS OUT* Jasmine Crockett for DUCKING him💥



"Jasmine Crockett has been invited on this show a multitude of times. You sitting down talking to everybody else — how come you ain't sit down to talk to me? Scared of what I'm gon' ask?" pic.twitter.com/nCtOqOGsxY — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) February 22, 2026

Fair questions, really? Why wouldn't she sit down with Smith?

Maybe she is scared.

She is a coward who won't go on a show without first knowing all the questions that will be asked. — Mt. Oread Cards (@MtOreadCards) February 22, 2026

Exactly what she's afraid of. — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) February 22, 2026

If that’s true, then Stephen A. Smith doesn’t have the shot at the Democrat Party nomination that he thinks he does. If he were so well-respected, no Democrat would be “ducking” his show. https://t.co/S59leQfneR — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) February 23, 2026

This looks bad for both of them, then. Winner winner.

Full transparency, when we first started writing this we were pretty sure all of the responses would be going after Crockett, but there are plenty of people who are ticked at Smith as well.

Her supporters:

No one serious would go on that loud mouth’s show. — JJT (@JJT23241351) February 23, 2026

She would destroy Stephen A Smith and they wouldn't even air it. He's a laughing stock — Shawn (@ShawnWard33) February 22, 2026

Let. Them. Fight.

