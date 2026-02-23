'Scared of What I'm Gon Ask?' Stephen Smith Calls Jasmine Crockett Out for...
GOLD! Pete Hegseth Agrees the US Could Have a Secretary of War AND...
OOF! Dan Bongino Just BODIES 'Deformed Hobbit' Evan Kilgore for Whining That 'Trump's...
Left, Smug, and DUMB Is NO Way to Go Through Life: Jessica...
Here Are Some Chasers for Gavin Newsom's Stories About Growing Up Poor
OMG, Patriotism Is So Tacky! Don Lemon Ranting About Kash Patel's 'Trashy' Olympic...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Gavin Newsom Tells Black Crowd He’s Like Them Because His SAT Score Is...
Trump's Call With Team USA's Gold Medal Hockey Team Included a SOTU Offer...
Kash Patel Confirms THIS Is Him Celebrating WIth the US Olympic Hockey Team...
Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish
Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll...
VIP
USA Shocks Canada in OT for First Men's Hockey Gold Since 1980 –...
Cartel Boss Down, Truth Up: Melugin Calls Out Biden Open Border for Lining...

He KNOWS He's Toast: Gavin Newsom Flips OUT on Sean Hannity in Curse-Filled Post About His Racist Gaffe

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom said he's dumb and that makes him 'like Black Americans.'

Hey, Barack Obama had his own sort of obnoxious gaffe when he made fun of people with disabilities, but he was already in office when he screwed up so it didn't really hurt him.

Advertisement

This, however, could hurt Newsom:

And his reaction to Hannity proves he knows it:

He's so edgy cursing on X. 

Honestly, he just comes across as pathetic, desperate, and irritated that he got caught saying the quiet part out loud.

He is absolutely predictable.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The guy is absolute aces, ya' know?

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

'Scared of What I'm Gon Ask?' Stephen Smith Calls Jasmine Crockett Out for DUCKING Him and HOOBOY (Watch)

OOF! Dan Bongino Just BODIES 'Deformed Hobbit' Evan Kilgore for Whining That 'Trump's Second Term Sucks'

Left, Smug, and DUMB Is NO Way to Go Through Life: Jessica Tarlov's DOGE Dig at Kash Patel Goes SO Wrong

OMG, Patriotism Is So Tacky! Don Lemon Ranting About Kash Patel's 'Trashy' Olympic Celebration BACKFIRES

Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA GAVIN NEWSOM SEAN HANNITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OOF! Dan Bongino Just BODIES 'Deformed Hobbit' Evan Kilgore for Whining That 'Trump's Second Term Sucks'
Sam J.
Left, Smug, and DUMB Is NO Way to Go Through Life: Jessica Tarlov's DOGE Dig at Kash Patel Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
'Scared of What I'm Gon Ask?' Stephen Smith Calls Jasmine Crockett Out for DUCKING Him and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Here Are Some Chasers for Gavin Newsom's Stories About Growing Up Poor
Doug P.
GOLD! Pete Hegseth Agrees the US Could Have a Secretary of War AND a Secretary of Defense
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement