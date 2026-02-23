He KNOWS He's Toast: Gavin Newsom Flips OUT on Sean Hannity in Curse-Filled Post About His Racist Gaffe

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom said he's dumb and that makes him 'like Black Americans.'

Hey, Barack Obama had his own sort of obnoxious gaffe when he made fun of people with disabilities, but he was already in office when he screwed up so it didn't really hurt him.

Advertisement

This, however, could hurt Newsom:

.@GavinNewsom Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him 'Like' Black Americans. Let That Sink In. pic.twitter.com/6tOo7L3fqr — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) February 23, 2026

And his reaction to Hannity proves he knows it:

You didn’t give a s**t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations shitholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?



Spare me your fake f**king outrage,Sean … https://t.co/ABNZJQJLcj — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 23, 2026

He's so edgy cursing on X.

Honestly, he just comes across as pathetic, desperate, and irritated that he got caught saying the quiet part out loud.

Called it https://t.co/agVhPEekaz — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 23, 2026

He is absolutely predictable.

Says the racist Governor of CA… 🤡 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) February 23, 2026

Keep doubling down, you muppet. The fact you are the democrats best hope after getting the shit kicked out of you by DeSantis says it all.



You said it. Own it. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 23, 2026

You’re doing great, Gav. Keep it up — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 23, 2026

The guy is absolute aces, ya' know?

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

'Scared of What I'm Gon Ask?' Stephen Smith Calls Jasmine Crockett Out for DUCKING Him and HOOBOY (Watch)

OOF! Dan Bongino Just BODIES 'Deformed Hobbit' Evan Kilgore for Whining That 'Trump's Second Term Sucks'

Left, Smug, and DUMB Is NO Way to Go Through Life: Jessica Tarlov's DOGE Dig at Kash Patel Goes SO Wrong

OMG, Patriotism Is So Tacky! Don Lemon Ranting About Kash Patel's 'Trashy' Olympic Celebration BACKFIRES

Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.