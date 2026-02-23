WHOA. She's RIGHT! What Nicki Minaj Noticed About Gavin Newsom's RACIST Comments Will 'Haunt Him FOREVER'

Man oh man, Gavin Newsom really seems to have screwed the proverbial pooch with his latest racist snafu, where he implied black people are stupid. Oh, we get what he was trying to do here, he was trying to pretend he's just like the rest of us poor, stupid slobs (especially black Americans) BUT he failed.

Advertisement

SPECTACULARLY.

We've seen him say and do some stupid stuff, but this was a whopper.

Nicki Minaj noticed something else about his comments:

His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read.



This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved.



Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that… https://t.co/llo1k7F7wB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 23, 2026

Post continues:

... that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence. He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it—he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!! Do ya love it?!?!! Do ya just love it, black ppl?!????

She brings up a good point. Not only is Gav insulting black people, but he's talking DOWN to them while he does it.

Woof.

White Liberals dumbing themselves down around Blacks is an actual finding: pic.twitter.com/sttNl5zc81 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole) February 23, 2026

This is beyond offensive. @CAgovernor can't read a speech and he certainly can't read an audience. Who awkwardly tries to say they're stupid to try to fit in with a particular demographic? Democrats think this is ok for a governor of the most populated state in the country. — Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) February 23, 2026

Gavin Newsom is an evil fraud. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 23, 2026

Newsom's narcissism is off the charts. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 23, 2026

Maybe ol' Gav should spend more time apologizing and less time getting all defensive for his own actions and words.

Never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake. This particular enemy sure does make a lot of them. — News2A (@News2ATeam) February 23, 2026

Buh-buh-BINGO.

============================================================

Related:

Kash Patel DROPPING WaPO Journo Pushing Lie About His USA Celebration With Just 2 Screenshots Is GLORIOUS

He KNOWS He's Toast: Gavin Newsom Flips OUT on Sean Hannity in Curse-Filled Post About His Racist Gaffe

The Lincoln Project Just Got It Wrong ... Again (Hint: Kash Patel)

'Scared of What I'm Gon Ask?' Stephen Smith Calls Jasmine Crockett Out for DUCKING Him and HOOBOY (Watch)

OOF! Dan Bongino Just BODIES 'Deformed Hobbit' Evan Kilgore for Whining That 'Trump's Second Term Sucks'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.