WHOA. She's RIGHT! What Nicki Minaj Noticed About Gavin Newsom's RACIST Comments Will 'Haunt Him FOREVER'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Man oh man, Gavin Newsom really seems to have screwed the proverbial pooch with his latest racist snafu, where he implied black people are stupid. Oh, we get what he was trying to do here, he was trying to pretend he's just like the rest of us poor, stupid slobs (especially black Americans) BUT he failed.

SPECTACULARLY.

We've seen him say and do some stupid stuff, but this was a whopper.

Nicki Minaj noticed something else about his comments:

Post continues:

... that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence. 

He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it—he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!! 

Do ya love it?!?!! 

Do ya just love it, black ppl?!????

She brings up a good point. Not only is Gav insulting black people, but he's talking DOWN to them while he does it. 

Woof.

Maybe ol' Gav should spend more time apologizing and less time getting all defensive for his own actions and words.

Buh-buh-BINGO.

