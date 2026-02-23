VIP
GOBSMACKED! WATCH Bill Maher's Face As He Learns How UNPOPULAR Pete Buttigieg Is With Black Dems (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:00 PM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Bill Maher found himself gobsmacked (such a great word, right?) when a new poll revealed that Pete Buttigieg is pulling a whopping zero percent support from Black Democratic voters. Yeah, you read that right—zero, zilch, nada. 

So, we knew it was likely bad but not that bad.

Wow.

Anywho ... Maher, ever the comedian with a flair for the dramatic, couldn't wrap his head around it, exclaiming how rare it is to see such a flatline in any survey.

Watch:

This isn't exactly breaking news for those who've followed Buttigieg's political rollercoaster of a career. Back in his 2020 presidential run, he faced similar issues, struggling to break through with Black voters in key states like South Carolina, where his support hovered in the low single digits.

But not ZERO.

ZERO!

Buttigieg's been the golden boy of the Dems for years: the Ivy League whiz kid, the Afghanistan vet, the first openly gay cabinet member. 

But apparently, that resume doesn't translate to street cred in every corner of the party. 

WOOF.

