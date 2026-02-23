GOBSMACKED! WATCH Bill Maher's Face As He Learns How UNPOPULAR Pete Buttigieg Is With Black Dems (Watch)

Bill Maher found himself gobsmacked (such a great word, right?) when a new poll revealed that Pete Buttigieg is pulling a whopping zero percent support from Black Democratic voters. Yeah, you read that right—zero, zilch, nada.

So, we knew it was likely bad but not that bad.

Wow.

Anywho ... Maher, ever the comedian with a flair for the dramatic, couldn't wrap his head around it, exclaiming how rare it is to see such a flatline in any survey.

Watch:

A stunned Bill Maher discovers ZERO percent of Black people say they would vote for Pete Buttigieg.



“Black voters, zero. Zero! You don’t usually see zero anywhere. Zero’s low!”



He asked Stephen A. Smith to explain why this is the case, and his blunt reply had Maher cracking up. pic.twitter.com/RiQqkhJoUh — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 23, 2026

This isn't exactly breaking news for those who've followed Buttigieg's political rollercoaster of a career. Back in his 2020 presidential run, he faced similar issues, struggling to break through with Black voters in key states like South Carolina, where his support hovered in the low single digits.

But not ZERO.

ZERO!

Is anyone really surprised by that? Buttigieg has the personality and charisma of a tree stump, and that’s just for starters — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) February 23, 2026

Buttigieg's been the golden boy of the Dems for years: the Ivy League whiz kid, the Afghanistan vet, the first openly gay cabinet member.

But apparently, that resume doesn't translate to street cred in every corner of the party.

WOOF.

============================================================

