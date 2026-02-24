IL Democrat Defends Gavin Newsom's Racist Comments, Says Black Republicans Are Out of Their Minds (Watch)

As our lovely, talented, brilliant, clever, and good-natured readers know, every once in a while, we come across a post or video that is either so bad or good or stupid or amazing (etc., etc.) that we share it without having to say much about it.

This is a video of Illinois Democrat Rep. Jonathan Jackson defending Gavin Newsom for his racist and ugly comments, which is just the sort of video we're talking about.

Watch. This.

Illinois Democrat Rep. Jonathan Jackson defending Gavin Newsom: “Republican Blacks are like out of their mind. They’re insane.” pic.twitter.com/8tig8lEniR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 24, 2026

Wait, what?

Ok, so we know there will be plenty of people who give Jackson a pass for saying ugly things about black Republicans because HE'S black, but isn't racism simply racism? And if you are speaking about a person or group based only on their skin color, aren't you being racist?

Hrm.

So nobody told him it was Democrats that filibustered the Civial Rights Bill for 75 days? 😂😂😂 — SchmoooToo (@schmooToo3) February 24, 2026

BuT tHe PaRtIeS cHaNgEd PlAcEs!

@themodpun is this your opponent speaking??



Boy, oh, boy. I heard his balls drop while he speaking. pic.twitter.com/SYDljC6bxO — 💐Smoopsie💐 (@SmoopsiePoopsie) February 24, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA

This guy is a hypocrite because he would be out in front of the camera screaming that this guy is a racist if it was a Republic. Gavin Newsom is unqualified to be president of the United States of America — David Williamson (@DavidWi85983714) February 24, 2026

This mf lol — Oliver Ortega (@superxoliver) February 24, 2026

'Nuff said.

============================================================

============================================================

