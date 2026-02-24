OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ......
VIP
Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Katie Porter Has Reached PEAK Desperation (Ask Me How...
'He's DEFINITELY Flailing': CNN's Harry Enten Just TORCHED Gavin Newsom's 2028 Ambitions a...
Former WaPo Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha,...
Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Can’t Read? He Has a Funny Way of Showing It
Weepy Dem: Crockett Vs. Talarico Primary Is a Choice Between the Black Candidate...
VIP
HuffPo Turned Off By Patriotic Displays From One Country In The Olympics. You'll...
‘Crazy Talk!’ Tim Burchett Schools Bernie Sanders on How Simple It Is to...
VIP
Lawyer Hopes Dead Man's Family Opens an Investigation Into His 'Lynching'
Dyslexia Diss: Newsom’s Comms Director Launches F-BOMB at Journalist Seeking Learning Disa...
David Hogg Brought Up to Speed About Fast and Furious Scandal
Congresswoman Says Advice to Drink Whole Milk Is ‘White Supremacy Dog Whistling’
NBC Affiliate Shares Harrowing Story of an ICE Agent Pushing a Megaphone Out...

IL Democrat Defends Gavin Newsom's Racist Comments, Says Black Republicans Are Out of Their Minds (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on February 24, 2026
Twitter

As our lovely, talented, brilliant, clever, and good-natured readers know, every once in a while, we come across a post or video that is either so bad or good or stupid or amazing (etc., etc.) that we share it without having to say much about it.

Advertisement

This is a video of Illinois Democrat Rep. Jonathan Jackson defending Gavin Newsom for his racist and ugly comments, which is just the sort of video we're talking about.

Watch. This.

Wait, what?

Ok, so we know there will be plenty of people who give Jackson a pass for saying ugly things about black Republicans because HE'S black, but isn't racism simply racism? And if you are speaking about a person or group based only on their skin color, aren't you being racist?

Hrm.

BuT tHe PaRtIeS cHaNgEd PlAcEs!

HA HA HA HA HA

Recommended

Former WaPo Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha, BUT There's Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
Advertisement

'Nuff said.

============================================================

Related:

Former WaPO Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha, BUT There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL Republicans

GOBSMACKED! WATCH Bill Maher's Face As He Learns How UNPOPULAR Pete Buttigieg Is With Black Dems (Watch)

WHOA. She's RIGHT! What Nicki Minaj Noticed About Gavin Newsom's RACIST Comments Will 'Haunt Him FOREVER'

Kash Patel DROPPING WaPO Journo Pushing Lie About His USA Celebration With Just 2 Screenshots Is GLORIOUS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILLINOIS REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former WaPo Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha, BUT There's Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
'He's DEFINITELY Flailing': CNN's Harry Enten Just TORCHED Gavin Newsom's 2028 Ambitions and OOF (Watch)
Sam J.
OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ... at Kamala Harris and WOW (Watch)
Sam J.
Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL Republicans
Sam J.
‘Crazy Talk!’ Tim Burchett Schools Bernie Sanders on How Simple It Is to Get His Birth Certificate
Warren Squire
David Hogg Brought Up to Speed About Fast and Furious Scandal
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Former WaPo Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha, BUT There's Just 1 BIG Problem Sam J.
Advertisement