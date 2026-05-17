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Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Doesn't CARE if Americans Struggle and Greg Gutfeld Ain't Havin' It (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on May 17, 2026
Meme

What makes these posts about Jessica Tarlov even funnier to us is that we often find them on her feed, where she has shared them because she thinks they make her look good. And then, when you watch it, that's not the case.

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Which is what you'll see here in this post.

Notice, it's from her.

She thinks accusing the Trump family of committing fraud and not caring about struggling Americans will work but of course, as Greg Gutfeld points out, Trump did not say what she claims he said.

Context is a pain, eh Jess?

Watch:

So, not only does she deliberately take him out of context to feed some more anti-Trump red meat to the Left (and sadly, to the crazy Right), but she makes a claim about fraud. Thank goodness Gutfeld was there to fact-check and bring her back to reality.

Not that she'll stay in reality, but you get it.

BUT TRUMP.

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This is a fair point; it's not like she has a whole lot to draw on within her own party. What a disaster Democrats are these days.

Now? Don't you mean ALWAYS?

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