Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Doesn't CARE if Americans Struggle and Greg Gutfeld Ain't Havin' It (WATCH)

What makes these posts about Jessica Tarlov even funnier to us is that we often find them on her feed, where she has shared them because she thinks they make her look good. And then, when you watch it, that's not the case.

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Which is what you'll see here in this post.

Notice, it's from her.

She thinks accusing the Trump family of committing fraud and not caring about struggling Americans will work but of course, as Greg Gutfeld points out, Trump did not say what she claims he said.

Context is a pain, eh Jess?

Watch:

The Trump administration says it is going to go after fraud.



It should redirect its attention to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.



Everything is a scam to get richer. He’s made $3 billion since coming back into office! pic.twitter.com/2wPK3z71VM — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) May 16, 2026

So, not only does she deliberately take him out of context to feed some more anti-Trump red meat to the Left (and sadly, to the crazy Right), but she makes a claim about fraud. Thank goodness Gutfeld was there to fact-check and bring her back to reality.

Not that she'll stay in reality, but you get it.

How exactly is Trump committing fraud? How is he stealing from taxpayers? You’re so infected with TDS that you’re willing to just ignore billions in fraud in government programs. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) May 16, 2026

BUT TRUMP.

I couldn’t stop laughing at your ridiculous redirection today. Good luck if you think this is going to play. You have a tough role to play, because your party is so terrible, but if you could think for yourself you might do better. — American Snarker (@americansnarker) May 16, 2026

This is a fair point; it's not like she has a whole lot to draw on within her own party. What a disaster Democrats are these days.

Now you're just being stupid... — Mr. Estbom (@estbom) May 16, 2026

Now? Don't you mean ALWAYS?

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