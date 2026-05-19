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Photo of One of the Alleged San Diego Mosque Shooters Raises Eyebrows on X (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:25 AM on May 19, 2026
ImgFlip

Libs of TikTok posted clear photos and the name of one of the two teenage suspects: 17-year-old Cain Clark. Clark, along with 18-year-old Caleb Vazquez, allegedly opened fire before both were found dead in a nearby car from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. 

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Authorities have already confirmed the pair as the shooters, noting Clark’s mother had frantically called police hours earlier after discovering her son, her car, and several of her guns missing. 

She described him as suicidal.

After seeing the photo of Clark, people jumped to an understandable conclusion. One that we will not jump to as we are sticking to the 48 hour rule ... or at least the 24 hour rule.

But since it's making its way across X, we thought we'd share.

When we enable mental illness instead of treating it ...

At this point, we cannot say for sure either way. 

And considering how slowly these situations come to light via information when the narrative doesn't fit what helps one party and hurts another, we're not holding our breath for this to come out any time soon.

Of course, we'd love to be wrong about this.

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Let's not give her any ideas.

On that note:

Bingo.

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AOC Has a Whole LOTTA Tea to Spill on Majorie Taylor Greene and BOY HOWDY, Did She EVER Spill It (Watch) Sam J.
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