Photo of One of the Alleged San Diego Mosque Shooters Raises Eyebrows on X (Pic)

Libs of TikTok posted clear photos and the name of one of the two teenage suspects: 17-year-old Cain Clark. Clark, along with 18-year-old Caleb Vazquez, allegedly opened fire before both were found dead in a nearby car from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

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Authorities have already confirmed the pair as the shooters, noting Clark’s mother had frantically called police hours earlier after discovering her son, her car, and several of her guns missing.

She described him as suicidal.

This is one of the alleged Islamic Center shooters



His name is Cain Clark… pic.twitter.com/rwHqkM86Fk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 19, 2026

After seeing the photo of Clark, people jumped to an understandable conclusion. One that we will not jump to as we are sticking to the 48 hour rule ... or at least the 24 hour rule.

But since it's making its way across X, we thought we'd share.

Mental health issues + meds. SSRIs/trans drugs lead to violence. Case after case after case! — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) May 19, 2026

When we enable mental illness instead of treating it ...

Wait! Is that what I think it is? 😳 — Max_Fender3 (@Max_Fender3) May 19, 2026

At this point, we cannot say for sure either way.

And considering how slowly these situations come to light via information when the narrative doesn't fit what helps one party and hurts another, we're not holding our breath for this to come out any time soon.

Of course, we'd love to be wrong about this.

Has Candace Owens blamed this on Israel or Bibi yet?? — Sam (@Sam93590343) May 19, 2026

Let's not give her any ideas.

On that note:

This whole thing is very strange. 48 hour rule applies. https://t.co/mki5okyvDU — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) May 19, 2026

Bingo.

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