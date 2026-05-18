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Monday Morning Meme Madness

Jonathan Lemire GLORIOUSLY Debunked by HIMSELF After Claiming Trump Hasn't Been Age-Dinged Like Biden Was

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:00 PM on May 18, 2026
Yahoo

Jonathan Lemire is back on the case, breathlessly warning the world that Donald Trump—fresh off winning the presidency and mere weeks from turning 80—is somehow dodging the rigorous age scrutiny Joe Biden endured for years. Funny how that "scrutiny" only seems to materialize when the occupant of the Oval Office has an (R) next to their name.

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From The Atlantic:

But as Trump turns 80 next month, his recent behavior should prompt even more questions than usual about his stability, judgment, and mental sharpness. Among the points of concern: a late-night social-media storm a few days ago featuring more than 50 messages, many strewn with dangerous or nonsensical misinformation, which followed a similar Truth Social broadside weeks earlier; an apocalyptic threat to wipe out a civilization; more and more insults (“nasty,” “stupid,” “ugly,” “treasonous”) hurled at reporters; appearing to fall asleep in public, sometimes twice in one week; deep bruises on his hands, which are covered in makeup and accompanied by confusing explanations; and long, odd tangents in speeches that seem longer and odder than his usual tangents. Never known for his ability to self-censor, Trump seems to have completely abandoned any sort of filter, tossing out messages from one extreme (He’s glad that Robert Mueller is dead!) to the other (actually, Trump is Jesus and shall heal the sick).

Lemire does realize he's Lemire, right?

Maybe someone should get the guy a mirror.

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HA HA HA HA

But you know, Trump has it easy.

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