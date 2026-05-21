Bridget Phetasy SCHOOLS Taylor Lorenz in BRUTAL Crash-Course Back and Forth About ADULTING and LMAO

As Twitchy readers know, Taylor Lorenz claimed that people do not have the time or capacity to create home-cooked meals, and so they have to DoorDash or something. Keep in mind, this is Lorenz we're talking about, a woman who insists people should still be masking for COVID and has bragged about leaving her apartment at a temperature in the 90s, but still.

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What a ridiculous argument.

Especially when you look at what's trending on X right now, and it's mainly a bunch of GenZers (and millennials, of course) complaining about their $15 Chipotle burritos.

When people pushed back on Lorenz about having the time, she started ranting about 'pulling doubles,' and that's when Bridget Phetasy jumped into the fray with some helpful advice:

I promise I worked more doubles than anyone on this thread and I always found time to cook so that I could save money. Food prepping on a day off is the way to go. I should start a new channel where I show people how to do it. It's super easy with a crock pot. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 20, 2026

Ooh, a crockpot is a great idea.

Prepping food on a day off is smart, too.

So, of course, Lorenz wasn't interested.

This is bc they do not have the time or capacity to create home cooked meals. It’s an issue countless ppl have tried to raise w leftists but big leftists online continue to shame/abuse poor ppl for being forced to rely on these services for meals, which act as a tax on the poor t.co/F3azUiucBJ — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 20, 2026

Wait, what? DoorDash is a tax on the poor?

Did we read that right?

Phetasy replied:

It wasn't just me. It was everyone I worked with. I stopped waiting tables in 2019. What do you think people did before DoorDash? — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 20, 2026

THEY STARVED!!!

I know what ppl did before door dash, they relied on a plethora of delivery options that were driven out of business by Uber etc. Again, it’s nice that u and ur immediate able bodied friend group had the capacity to cook. Many poor ppl (especially elderly and disabled) do not. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 20, 2026

She should have just said she likes to use DoorDash instead of exploiting other elderly people with disabilities.

Ahem.

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