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Bridget Phetasy SCHOOLS Taylor Lorenz in BRUTAL Crash-Course Back and Forth About ADULTING and LMAO

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on May 21, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Taylor Lorenz claimed that people do not have the time or capacity to create home-cooked meals, and so they have to DoorDash or something. Keep in mind, this is Lorenz we're talking about, a woman who insists people should still be masking for COVID and has bragged about leaving her apartment at a temperature in the 90s, but still.

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What a ridiculous argument.

Especially when you look at what's trending on X right now, and it's mainly a bunch of GenZers (and millennials, of course) complaining about their $15 Chipotle burritos.

When people pushed back on Lorenz about having the time, she started ranting about 'pulling doubles,' and that's when Bridget Phetasy jumped into the fray with some helpful advice:

Ooh, a crockpot is a great idea.

Prepping food on a day off is smart, too.

So, of course, Lorenz wasn't interested.

Wait, what? DoorDash is a tax on the poor?

Did we read that right?

Phetasy replied:

THEY STARVED!!!

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She should have just said she likes to use DoorDash instead of exploiting other elderly people with disabilities.

Ahem.

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Tags:

COVID-19 ECONOMY SNAP SOCIAL SECURITY TAYLOR LORENZ

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