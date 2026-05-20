Taylor Lorenz Declares DoorDash a Necessity Because Zoomers Lack 'Capacity' to Cook

Massive eyeroll incoming!

We are unironically moments away from people legitimately declaring DoorDash is a human right. https://t.co/j0WvK5N8DE — The Fat Electrician (@Fat_Electrician) May 20, 2026

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This is bc they do not have the time or capacity to create home cooked meals. It’s an issue countless ppl have tried to raise w leftists but big leftists online continue to shame/abuse poor ppl for being forced to rely on these services for meals, which act as a tax on the poor. -Taylor Lorenz

The younger and poorer the generation, the more they eat out and DoorDash



This is part of the problem pic.twitter.com/Zol1lkXbcq — Allie ✞ (@allie__voss) May 19, 2026

Basically, not only are young people eating out, but they are using Door Dash. They are getting private cars for their burritos. What a world.

Taylor Lorenz insists young people have to do this because they don't have time or the 'capacity'. Um, ok? How did young people in the past have the time or capacity?

Poor people in America used to starve to death before they had the ability to order a McDonalds meal for $50. https://t.co/KObizQkeFE — Destiny | Steven Bonnell II (@TheOmniLiberal) May 20, 2026

This is why the Great Depression happened, after all. No McDonalds.

This is simply not true. Sorry, I believe in bigger social programs, but doordash culture is entirely learned behavior. “No time to cook” is because half of the average person’s free time is scrolling reels https://t.co/WVCx1uB9GY — Rabadash (@Rabadash2) May 20, 2026

That's a cop out.

Imagine this: You graduated college but don't have the time-management skills (e.g. "programming" a rice cooker, crockpot, etc.) nor the mental capacity to create home-cooked meals. https://t.co/hfwCvfxK46 — Lou Perez (@LouPerez) May 20, 2026

Throw something in the crock pot for goodness' sake.

I think Doordash is fine and people shouldn’t be shamed out of using it, but there is zero way that Zoomers have less time to cook dinner than your typical Millennial working parent. https://t.co/TyAPJsEQKX — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) May 20, 2026

It's a great tool if you can afford it.

There are certain situations where I think the “doesn’t have the capacity to make home cooked meals” thing isn’t absurd, if you live in a studio apartment with a tiny kitchenette, you’re not going to cook a lot, but even then you still COULD. https://t.co/ZzAbyMVV73 — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) May 20, 2026

With an air fryer and an Instant Pot, anything is possible.

I am available to teach 100 zoomers how to quickly cook/eat well on a cheapskate budget for the low, low price of one month of their doordash fees. https://t.co/cHwVXd5MD3 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) May 20, 2026

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Now, that's a deal.

How was I born into the dumbest possible instance of the multiverse? https://t.co/95G6iZyvSk — Scott Winship (@swinshi) May 20, 2026

Everyone has the capacity to eat at home. You could heat up frozen food at home for cheaper than DoorDash.



People DoorDash too often because we have a consumption problem.



I get it, I over consume as well! But let’s be honest about the problem. https://t.co/DHe0HoY1sv — neoliberal_hack 🌐 (@neoliberal_hack) May 20, 2026

I would love for anyone who claims this to post their phone screen time. https://t.co/Z7VLVa4O0K — Habeas Corpus Linguistics (@HabCorpLinguist) May 20, 2026

The screen time hours are for sure through the roof!

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