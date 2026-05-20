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Taylor Lorenz Declares DoorDash a Necessity Because Zoomers Lack 'Capacity' to Cook

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on May 20, 2026
Twitter Screenshot

Massive eyeroll incoming!

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This is bc they do not have the time or capacity to create home cooked meals. It’s an issue countless ppl have tried to raise w leftists but big leftists online continue to shame/abuse poor ppl for being forced to rely on these services for meals, which act as a tax on the poor. -Taylor Lorenz

Basically, not only are young people eating out, but they are using Door Dash. They are getting private cars for their burritos. What a world.

Taylor Lorenz insists young people have to do this because they don't have time or the 'capacity'. Um, ok? How did young people in the past have the time or capacity?

This is why the Great Depression happened, after all. No McDonalds.

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That's a cop out.

Throw something in the crock pot for goodness' sake.

It's a great tool if you can afford it.

With an air fryer and an Instant Pot, anything is possible.

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Now, that's a deal.

The screen time hours are for sure through the roof!

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ECONOMY MEDIA BIAS SOCIAL SECURITY TAYLOR LORENZ TIKTOK

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GEN WARS: Gen Z Complaining to Boomers That They’re Expected to Live on ‘War Rations’ for Lunch Brett T.
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