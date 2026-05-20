GEN WARS: Gen Z Complaining to Boomers That They’re Expected to Live on ‘War Rations’ for Lunch

This editor logged onto X today to search for the usual political bickering. But today, he was overwhelmed by a war being fought between Boomers/Gen X and Gen Z, over the affordability of lunch. Seriously, at least three threads are going viral about whether Gen Z should learn to pack lunches and live on "war rations," or if older generations don't understand the affordability crisis.

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I really had no idea there would be this level of hate, anger and just absolute psychosis over suggesting frugality. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 20, 2026

Let's trace it back to this 15-second clip from Mr. Wonderful himself, Kevin O'Leary.

Kevin O’Leary says Gen Z is financially cooked when people making $70K a year are spending $28 on lunch pic.twitter.com/7s820Xnhg9 — Mikli (@CryptoMikli) May 18, 2026

That got things cooking.

Lunch just costs $28 now. Are they not supposed to eat? https://t.co/zyDNapd1Li — Sean Padraig McCarthy (@SeanMcCarthyCom) May 18, 2026

A little-known hack:



2 slices of Aldi wheat bread: $0.17

3 oz of Aldi deli turkey: $0.86

1 slices Aldi cheddar: $0.15

1 condiment of your choice: $0.02

1 apple: $0.53

1 hard boiled egg: $0.14

5 carrot sticks: $0.17

Cold water from the tap: $0.01



Total: $2.05



You can do this. https://t.co/DD381cHaAn — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 18, 2026

I’m generally a live within your means guy, but acting like we shouldn’t be able to complain about affordability and have to eat like we’re on war rations is ridiculous. Even when I’m shopping on a budget for groceries I end up having to spend over 100 bucks regularly. https://t.co/GJADulgdlu — Brad (@bradtherambler) May 19, 2026

Having to eat "like we're on war rations." This Gen X editor remembers his first job out of college, making $6 and hour and eating a packet of saltines and drinking a 50-cent root beer out of the vending machine for lunch. This would have been 1989, so perhaps this editor is out of touch.

Loaf of bread = $5

Peanut butter = $4

Jelly = $4

18 pack of chips = $12

Bag of apples = $5



Total = $30



And you'll have lunch for an entire week or two. $2-4 average per day.



Inflation isn't the problem. Your spending habits are. https://t.co/R2ayy08yGn — Ben Klayer (@the_satellite23) May 19, 2026

So the solution is to eat PB&J sandwiches, apples and bags of chips for lunch every day for a week?



Are you fucking 5? https://t.co/98EyznTZUX — Mayne (@Tradermayne) May 20, 2026

You can be frustrated with the rapid decline of purchasing power, while also admitting that a lot of you have no idea how to budget.



Because yes. PB&J to save money is in fact the correct option. https://t.co/NXjDktHawF — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) May 20, 2026

Are we in a Great Depression? We're telling people between the ages of 18-45 to eat PB&J forever? https://t.co/XACnJUJETT — Mathieu (@BrizArisen) May 20, 2026

Working 50 hours a week to eat like a 5 year old. https://t.co/wCMKc1tbiK — St. Ríchard (@aye_yo_rich) May 19, 2026

Or you could pay DoorDash to deliver you a burrito from Chipotle every day.

A Chipotle burrito costs $15. Ground beef is $7 a pound. Inflation is financially crippling Gen Z.



Once again, an out-of-touch rich boomer is lecturing young people. https://t.co/SeU5MFrKaC — Nicholas J. Stelzner (@stelzner_n1150) May 18, 2026

Fun fact: if you learn how to cook and shop, you can make burritos that are wildly better than Chipotle, for like a quarter the cost.



Kids: learn to cook, it's one of the best things you can do for future-you. https://t.co/n0x5bNQSXW — The River Nix (@NixAshes) May 20, 2026

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How do you cook it when you can't afford gas or electricity? — TuckFwitter (@tu61168) May 20, 2026

If you can't afford gas or electricity how in the fuck can you afford to eat out?!? Are you homeless? https://t.co/PQhxKOa1m6 — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 20, 2026

The younger generation has been brainwashed into thinking you have to pay $22 for lunch instead of packing a ham sandwich and chips for $2.50 https://t.co/6ySlrOzME2 — PassiveAggressiveIncome (@indexnforgetit) May 19, 2026

The bread is cancerous and toxic

The lunch meat is cancerous and toxic

The chips will clog your arteries and leave you feeling hungrier because that’s what simple carbs do



Sure eat like this every day&you may just save enough for your cancer treatments by the time you retire 🤗 https://t.co/3q9ZC7NgHl — Kathryn (@MissKathryn22) May 19, 2026

From war rations to cancer treatments. We wonder what the troops eating MREs are thinking about this.

So far we have….



- Cheap food from home is literally poison

- You want us to starve (when suggested to take a sack lunch)

- It’s all we have and saving money on lunch won’t buy a house

- You’ve never struggled ( 😐)

- Soda is $3-$5 https://t.co/xjEL7nWm6V — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 20, 2026

If you think it’s normal or acceptable that tradespeople, clerks, laborers, and professionals can’t afford a prepared midday meal while also trying to save money and improve their position, you’ve absorbed a warped idea of how civilization works. — Todd of Mischief (@AndToddsaid) May 19, 2026

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The Aldi lunch? Five measly carrot sticks? That isn’t a “budget hack.” It’s a weight‑loss program. A fixed, joyless menu, day after day, as if designed to keep a workforce barely fueled and spiritually minimized. The great dystopian novels are less bleak. — Todd of Mischief (@AndToddsaid) May 19, 2026

Talk about dystopian.

My grandparents didn’t complain about the Great Depression, dust bowl, WW2 or polio this much. In fact they never mentioned it in my entire life. https://t.co/5NgEqxigCt — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 20, 2026

A lot of young people are going through what we all went through as young people, but are being told lies about their financial state. It's not great. https://t.co/37Ghboxj9a — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 20, 2026

Offering helpful financial tips to those who whine about affordability enrages them. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 20, 2026

Seriously, this issue has got X more stirred up than any other issue we've seen in a long time.

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