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GEN WARS: Gen Z Complaining to Boomers That They’re Expected to Live on ‘War Rations’ for Lunch

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 20, 2026
Twitter

This editor logged onto X today to search for the usual political bickering. But today, he was overwhelmed by a war being fought between Boomers/Gen X and Gen Z, over the affordability of lunch. Seriously, at least three threads are going viral about whether Gen Z should learn to pack lunches and live on "war rations," or if older generations don't understand the affordability crisis. 

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Let's trace it back to this 15-second clip from Mr. Wonderful himself, Kevin O'Leary.

That got things cooking.

Having to eat "like we're on war rations." This Gen X editor remembers his first job out of college, making $6 and hour and eating a packet of saltines and drinking a 50-cent root beer out of the vending machine for lunch. This would have been 1989, so perhaps this editor is out of touch. 

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Or you could pay DoorDash to deliver you a burrito from Chipotle every day.

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From war rations to cancer treatments. We wonder what the troops eating MREs are thinking about this.

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Talk about dystopian.

Seriously, this issue has got X more stirred up than any other issue we've seen in a long time.

***

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