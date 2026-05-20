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'Shattered Fundraising Records'! Dems' Unhinged Rhetoric Is Working Out Great... for the NRCC

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Over the last several weeks, all of the utterly unhinged rhetoric from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has backfired big time on his party (which is a plus for America). We've heard Jeffries calling for "maximum warfare" against the Republicans, including warnings to the GOP to "F around and find out." What followed that is disappointment after disappointment for Jeffries' party when it comes to redistricting battles and more. 

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This was Jeffries' latest threat:

"Break the spirit"? There's another Democrat healing the divide.

Add in plenty more insanity from many Democrats such as packing the court and eliminating the Electoral College and the Left's "Republicans are a threat to our cherished norms and institutions" claims have been setting new projection records every day. 

The NRCC said it was a record: 

Maybe it's almost time to send Hakeem Jeffries and other Dems a "NRCC Fundraiser of the Year" bumper sticker:

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) just posted its best year-to-date fundraising numbers in Committee history, hauling in a total of $57.6 million, capped by a strong $10.4 million in April alone. 

The historic haul is the latest proof of a cycle-long trend: House Republicans continue dominating Democrats in the money race. From the NRCC continuing to outraise the DCCC, to the NRCC raking in its strongest Q1 in history, and swing-district Republicans continuing to outraise vulnerable House Democrats, Republicans are building the resources needed to expand the House majority while Democrats fall further behind on every front. 

“House Republicans are on offense and have the ingredients to defy history with a historic fundraising advantage, battle-tested candidates, a favorable map, and a winning message focused on the issues voters care about most. While Republicans continue building momentum, Democrats are stuck navigating messy primaries, a weak national brand, and a party increasingly pulled apart by its own far-left base.”– NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella

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With not even six months to go until the midterms, let's keep it moving. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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