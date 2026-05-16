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Hakeem Jeffries Tries to Pin the Dems' Virginia Backfire on 'Far Right SCOTUS Extremists' and It's a FAIL

Doug P. | 4:15 PM on May 16, 2026
Twitchy

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries previously threatened "maximum warfare" against Republicans and their attempts to beat the Democrats at their own redistricting games. "F around and find out" is how Jeffries dared the GOP.

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We know what happened next. The entire issue has backfired massively (and somewhat hilariously) on the Democrats, including the redistricting referendum that the Virginia Supreme Court found to be in violation of the state's Constitution. After that, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the Virginia Democrats' appeal. 

Jeffries is coming back for more while hoping nobody knows the details about what actually happened: 

"Far right extremists"? 

Here are three words in a story about SCOTUS refusing to hear the Va. Dems' appeal that Jeffries will try and keep people from knowing:

The Supreme Court on Friday turned away a long-shot effort by Virginia Democrats to revive a new, voter-approved congressional map they wanted to use in this year’s midterm elections. 

The brief decision with no dissents leaves in place a ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court that found legal flaws in the process leading up to the referendum.

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Wow, we never pegged somebody like Ketanji Brown Jackson as a "far-right Extremist."

Hopefully continued backfires for the Democrats help ensure that Jeffries stays that way.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and the Democrats will tell any lie necessary to try and stop that from happening.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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