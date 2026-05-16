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NYT Reporter Runs to CNN's Kaitlan Collins After Trump 'Attacks' Him on Air Force One

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on May 16, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump, who is always available to the press, "attacked" a reporter from The New York Times on Air Force One on the flight back from China. Trump said The Times' reporting on the war with Iran was treasonous. Trump also made it clear that The Times and CNN are "the worst."

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out 85% of their manufacturing for the missiles!”

“We had a total military victory, but the fake news, guys like YOU write incorrectly, you're a fake guy, guys like you!”

“I actually think it's sort of treasonous what you write, but you in the New York Times and CNN I would say are the worst.“

“Then I read the New York Times, and they act like they're doing well. And everybody knows, that's why your subscribers are way down. You know, the Times subscribers are way down because of seeing that.”

As soon as he deplaned, The Times' David Sanger ran to CNN to tell Kaitlan Collins about the "attack."

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You know the second they saw the video from Air Force One, Collins' producers were on the phone with this hack to get him on her show so she could play therapist after his brutal attack by the president. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP IRAN THE NEW YORK TIMES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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