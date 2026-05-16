NYT Reporter Runs to CNN's Kaitlan Collins After Trump 'Attacks' Him on Air Force One

President Donald Trump, who is always available to the press, "attacked" a reporter from The New York Times on Air Force One on the flight back from China. Trump said The Times' reporting on the war with Iran was treasonous. Trump also made it clear that The Times and CNN are "the worst."

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🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump accuses reporter of TREASONOUS behavior on Air Force One



“You should be ashamed of it. I actually think it's TREASON. When you write like they're doing well militarily, and they have no navy, no air force, no anti-anything, by the way, we knocked… pic.twitter.com/9MuFUqlfKX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

The post continues:

… out 85% of their manufacturing for the missiles!” “We had a total military victory, but the fake news, guys like YOU write incorrectly, you're a fake guy, guys like you!” “I actually think it's sort of treasonous what you write, but you in the New York Times and CNN I would say are the worst.“ “Then I read the New York Times, and they act like they're doing well. And everybody knows, that's why your subscribers are way down. You know, the Times subscribers are way down because of seeing that.”

As soon as he deplaned, The Times' David Sanger ran to CNN to tell Kaitlan Collins about the "attack."

"Reporting is not treason," @SangerNYT says after Trump attacked him for his coverage of the Iran war. pic.twitter.com/FWlQFsaiyP — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 16, 2026

Attacked him’🙄



No, he just called him a liar for the rag he works at. — OG MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) May 16, 2026

Yes but reporters can be deeply unethical partisan liars. Like you, Sanger.



Journalism is dead. @SangerNYT killed it. — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) May 16, 2026

Reporting can indeed be treason. But I prefer what Harry Truman called the media - “lying paid prostitutes…” — The New Majority (@NixonandIke) May 16, 2026

So a guy who works for the NYT got his feelings hurt? This guy goes on CNN to tell the world he can’t do his job. — Rocky2 (@PatriciaMa78120) May 16, 2026

I really don't understand why the Trump administration would even let this Communist @SangerNYT on AF1 — Ministry of Truth (@lastcall1957) May 16, 2026

Why couldn't he say that to President Trump's face? President Trump is speaking out what most of us Americans have thought about since this war began. You and the politicians are all on the side of the Iranians and we know it. Treason — Deborah Marie (@marie_ide80526) May 16, 2026

Trump hurt my feelings 😫 I’ll go cry to CNN. — Jedd Clampett (@AlanFick2) May 16, 2026

Being American citizens working for an American media while actively, loudly, knowingly and blatantly speeding lies, propaganda and disinformation of the adversaries against the US military and America, is a textbook example of an act of treason — Cyrus S 🇺🇸 (@CyrusShares) May 16, 2026

You’re so phony — Hans Carlson (@HClarkeHolmes) May 16, 2026

You know the second they saw the video from Air Force One, Collins' producers were on the phone with this hack to get him on her show so she could play therapist after his brutal attack by the president.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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