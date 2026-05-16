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'That's How Bad It Was'! Here Are the 3 Most Telling Words About SCOTUS Rejecting Va. Dems' Appeal

Doug P. | 9:41 AM on May 16, 2026
Twitchy

Last night, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Democrats' appeal of the Virginia Supreme Court's ruling that their redistricting referendum violated the state Constitution. The SCOTUS rejection of the Democrats' appeal was not a surprise, and the Left's redistricting battles continue to blow up in their faces while they have never-ending meltdowns.

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Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is disappointed, which means something good must have happened:

The Democrats had to know that would happen but will no doubt use SCOTUS rejecting their appeal as further "proof" that it's a "illegitimate court" that needs to be reformed.

What the Dems won't be in a hurry to point out is that a grand total of ZERO Supreme Court justices thought they should take up the appeal. Three words say it all: 

Ouch!

Now that's bad. The Dems might want to throw in the towel on this redistricting battle they started because they're getting burned at every turn. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, all while the Democrats try to rig the game.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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