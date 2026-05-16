'That's How Bad It Was'! Here Are the 3 Most Telling Words About SCOTUS Rejecting Va. Dems' Appeal

Last night, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Democrats' appeal of the Virginia Supreme Court's ruling that their redistricting referendum violated the state Constitution. The SCOTUS rejection of the Democrats' appeal was not a surprise, and the Left's redistricting battles continue to blow up in their faces while they have never-ending meltdowns.

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Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is disappointed, which means something good must have happened:

Yet another disappointing Court decision (after 3,000,000+ Virginians voted).



What do we do with our outrage? We WIN in November.



Volunteer, donate, vote, WIN.https://t.co/gS2Cag7PfX pic.twitter.com/97lAdJsGfa — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) May 16, 2026

The Democrats had to know that would happen but will no doubt use SCOTUS rejecting their appeal as further "proof" that it's a "illegitimate court" that needs to be reformed.

What the Dems won't be in a hurry to point out is that a grand total of ZERO Supreme Court justices thought they should take up the appeal. Three words say it all:

Ouch!

"DENIED"



As I predicted, not even KJB tried to bail out the Democrats. That's how bad it was. pic.twitter.com/LgtTfAdT79 — Matthew Clark (@MatthewClarkEsq) May 16, 2026

Now that's bad. The Dems might want to throw in the towel on this redistricting battle they started because they're getting burned at every turn.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, all while the Democrats try to rig the game.

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