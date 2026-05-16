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Gov. Abigail Spanberger Fumes as SCOTUS Denies Democrat Party’s Virginia Redistricting Map Appeal

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:27 AM on May 16, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Earlier this month, the Virginia Supreme Court told the Democrat Party that its special election gerrymandering vote violated the state’s constitution. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected its appeal and ended any hope of forcing through a lopsided congressional district map that favors Democrats 10-1. To the dismay of power-hungry Democrats, the Virginia congressional district map stays 6-5. It still favors Democrats by one district. Cue Democrats screeching. Ah, you love to hear it!

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Here’s when the news broke on Fox News. (WATCH)

It doesn’t get more final than that.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger reacted exactly as one would expect - refusing to take responsibility for the avoidable mess she oversaw.

(post continues) ...President who said he’s “entitled” to more seats in Congress before voters go to the polls.

As Governor, I will make sure voters know when and how to cast their votes this year. 

Because our votes are how we choose the representation we deserve.

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Of course, Spanberger is asking for more money. Her party just burned almost $70 million on a redistricting scheme they were warned wouldn’t work.

Posters say the appeal to SCOTUS was pointless and was just a desperate attempt to shift blame from the Democrat Party to the highest court in the land.

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No need for her to worry, VA AG Jay Jones only fantasized about shooting Republican lawmakers in the head. Spanberger is safe. Now we get to look forward to a whole weekend of Democrats disingenuously blaming everyone but themselves for their latest avoidable debacle.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS GERRYMANDERING

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