Gov. Abigail Spanberger Fumes as SCOTUS Denies Democrat Party’s Virginia Redistricting Map Appeal

Earlier this month, the Virginia Supreme Court told the Democrat Party that its special election gerrymandering vote violated the state’s constitution. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected its appeal and ended any hope of forcing through a lopsided congressional district map that favors Democrats 10-1. To the dismay of power-hungry Democrats, the Virginia congressional district map stays 6-5. It still favors Democrats by one district. Cue Democrats screeching. Ah, you love to hear it!

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Here’s when the news broke on Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL, WE WIN!



"The US Supreme Court moments ago has ruled AGAINST Virginia Democrats when it comes to reviving their pro-Democrat redistricting map ahead of the 2026 midterms."



WOULD'VE BEEN: 10D-1R

MAP WILL REMAIN AS: 6D-5R



Another Dem embarrassment.



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sfWWvumcnJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

🚨 The Supreme Court rejected an attempt by Virginia Democrats to restore a Legislature-adopted congressional map for the 2026 elections. pic.twitter.com/DMl8woSmkA — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) May 15, 2026

It doesn’t get more final than that.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger reacted exactly as one would expect - refusing to take responsibility for the avoidable mess she oversaw.

The Supreme Court of the United States has now joined the Supreme Court of Virginia in choosing to nullify an election and the votes of more than three million Virginians.



These Virginians made their voices heard — casting their ballots in good faith to push back against a… — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) May 16, 2026

(post continues) ...President who said he’s “entitled” to more seats in Congress before voters go to the polls. As Governor, I will make sure voters know when and how to cast their votes this year. Because our votes are how we choose the representation we deserve.

Yet another disappointing Court decision (after 3,000,000+ Virginians voted).



What do we do with our outrage? We WIN in November.



Volunteer, donate, vote, WIN.https://t.co/gS2Cag7PfX pic.twitter.com/97lAdJsGfa — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) May 16, 2026

Of course, Spanberger is asking for more money. Her party just burned almost $70 million on a redistricting scheme they were warned wouldn’t work.

Posters say the appeal to SCOTUS was pointless and was just a desperate attempt to shift blame from the Democrat Party to the highest court in the land.

This is so absurd. The U.S. Supreme Court has no role here and never did. Democrats made this appeal to do exactly what Spanberger just did with this irrelevant point. They’re blaming SCOTUS instead of themselves for breaking the law and ignoring the Virginia constitution. https://t.co/2EEUUKSd9V — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 16, 2026

If you wanted the court to decide *before* the election, go yell at Jay Jones, whose office demanded that the VA SC wait until after the election.



Though I wouldn't blame you if you were worried about upsetting such a violent man. https://t.co/3OZFtyI9Nr — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 16, 2026

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No need for her to worry, VA AG Jay Jones only fantasized about shooting Republican lawmakers in the head. Spanberger is safe. Now we get to look forward to a whole weekend of Democrats disingenuously blaming everyone but themselves for their latest avoidable debacle.

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