Not Sending Their Best: Bessent Exposes Democrat Rep. Chu's Shocking Ignorance

America is not sending its best to Congress.

The impact of our failed education system just revealed itself in this congressional hearing, and it shows how incompetent people have become.



Bessent: "Who was the president during World War I?"



Rep. Chu: "I don't know."



This woman is a FEDERAL LEGISLATOR responsible for… pic.twitter.com/lXaTKAY3BJ — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 4, 2026

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How can an American lawmaker know that little about her country's history? Also, Wilson was a pretty meaningful figure in Democrat politics.

SHE DOESN'T KNOW?



This isn't obscure. Woodrow Wilson was a famous and important President OF HER OWN PARTY. https://t.co/1BIWUrgLRW — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 4, 2026

Truly, Democrats are so dumb.

How are we as a country allowing people to serve in Congress who don't know basic American history?



This is an absolute disgrace and this is how we lose our country. https://t.co/7MmAcb6Jby — Kate (@kate_p45) June 4, 2026

No one expects her to have a working knowledge of every President ever, but come on. The name of the President during a World War? There was only 2 World Wars. It's not that hard.

Federal legislator Rep. Chu does not know who was president during the Great War.



Let that sink in. https://t.co/9g0KbatFqH — ThatBobMadison (@ThatBobMadison) June 4, 2026

Forget that they're not sending their best, they aren't even sending their worst - Democrats are digging through the bottom of the barrel to come up with these morons. https://t.co/4Bo7PwoSyZ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 4, 2026

Then, Americans are silly enough to vote for them.

So you’re another DEI hire. Well DEI is dead and you should resign. https://t.co/iiizoQgpjZ — AmericaFirstEagle (@CarolakaLilC) June 4, 2026

There needs to be some threshold people need to meet before allowing them to run for any elected office. Born in America would be the first. IQ of a sixth grader should be second. So many would fail. So many. https://t.co/HnONN8TdXY — Myers Alva (@tizintest) June 4, 2026

There has to be some vetting process because this is just embarrassing.

This education failure happened back when schools were still mostly functioning. So I must conclude that "Democrats" are not sending their A Team to Congress. https://t.co/nGDaClvTHe — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) June 4, 2026

Can Democrat lawmakers go a single day without beclowning themselves in a hearing with Scott Bessent? https://t.co/J3qYbGOcP6 — Bob Salera (@BobSalera) June 4, 2026

Mission impossible.

wtf, get out of my country. https://t.co/vhrOGztnmh — Brandon (@brandons10801) June 4, 2026

@RepJudyChu How can you be a Representative in Congress and not know the most BASIC history of the United States? Is your real loyalty to China?? https://t.co/t0VCm23IU0 — LilRascal (@rascal113646) June 4, 2026

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I am telling you all. Listen to CSPAN while working and you will be shocked and entertained. https://t.co/kXmU7pmn1F — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) June 4, 2026

Also, ashamed.

ha ha ha - all she was doing was reading off a sheet from staff - what a moron https://t.co/axsZq4yqtE — NancyLew (@nancylew13) June 4, 2026

Surprising she has that ability.

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