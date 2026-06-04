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Not Sending Their Best: Bessent Exposes Democrat Rep. Chu's Shocking Ignorance

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on June 04, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

America is not sending its best to Congress.

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How can an American lawmaker know that little about her country's history? Also, Wilson was a pretty meaningful figure in Democrat politics.

Truly, Democrats are so dumb.

No one expects her to have a working knowledge of every President ever, but come on. The name of the President during a World War? There was only 2 World Wars. It's not that hard. 

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Then, Americans are silly enough to vote for them. 

There has to be some vetting process because this is just embarrassing. 

Mission impossible.

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Also, ashamed.

Surprising she has that ability. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION HISTORY SCOTT BESSENT

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