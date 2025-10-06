VIP
Hat Humiliation: Hakeem Jeffries Bombarded With Sombrero Memes by Kristen Welker of NBC...
Pass the Psalmbrero: Democrat Alex Padilla Says There’s a Biblical Reason Not to...
Hello, Dolly! Rioter Is Ridin’ Dirty in Hilarious New ICE Video Out of...
That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again: Trans School Bus Driver Accused of...
911 Audio Confirms Chicago PD Ordered to Not Respond to Aid ICE When...
Terror Attack Foiled: Man With Explosives Arrested Outside of a DC Church Prior...
VIP
Dumbing Down the Future: Why Scrapping Gifted Programs Is a Masterclass in Mediocrity
California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'We're Suing Donald Trump'
Cato Institute Vice-President's Epic Meltdown: Calling ICE an 'Occupying Army' Ignites X F...
Pritzker's 'Propaganda' Ploy: Thinks We're Dumb Enough to Buy His Chicago Chaos Cover-Up...
Neera Tanden Shields Jay Jones: Democrats' Assassination Wishes Are Just Private Conversat...
VIP
Watching Winsome Sears LEAD After Jay Jones' Hateful Texts Exposed Inspired Me ALL...
Oh BOO-HOO! Justine Bateman BLISTERS Dems Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego for Posting...
We See You: MONSTERS at VA Teacher's Union Quietly Try to DELETE Their...

Dem Party Still Endorses Jay Jones Despite Texts Wishing Shooting Death of Republican & His Kids Killed

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

In the past, a candidate of either the Republican or Democrat Party would immediately be forced to resign after it was revealed he or she sent texts fantasizing about a political opponent being shot twice in the head, plus wanting that murdered person's children to violently die to force policy changes. There's more: this candidate also wants to urinate on their graves.

Advertisement

That’s exactly what happened in the case of Jay Jones, who is the Democrat AG candidate in Virginia. Most of the world may be sane, but the Democrat Party is clearly not. Their support is actually stronger since his terrible texts were revealed, and so far, the legacy media is expectedly giving him and the Democrat Party a pass.

That has posters asking an obvious question.

Yes, the Democrat Party in Virginia and nationally is telling us they are the pro-assassination and the pro-child murder (if it forces policy changes) party. There’s really no other way to interpret it.

Even after a leftist, who echoed violent Democrat Party rhetoric, assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk, Democrats are doubling down in their support for Jay Jones, who fantasized about a similar politically-motivated fatal shooting. Here are some of the groups that still fully support Jones.

Recommended

Hello, Dolly! Rioter Is Ridin’ Dirty in Hilarious New ICE Video Out of Portland (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Jones shows no sign of doing the right thing and dropping out. They’ll throw him a parade if he wins.

Never fear, though. ‘Journalists’ who pound their chests hourly about ‘holding power to account’ will save us. Oh, never mind…

Advertisement

The legacy media IS the Democrat Party. Maybe they’ll be dragged kicking and screaming to cover this story this week. If that happens, they’ll ’both sides it and downplay the seriousness of it like they always do for their fellow Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hello, Dolly! Rioter Is Ridin’ Dirty in Hilarious New ICE Video Out of Portland (WATCH)
Warren Squire
911 Audio Confirms Chicago PD Ordered to Not Respond to Aid ICE When They Were Attacked
Eric V.
That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again: Trans School Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Kids
Eric V.
Pass the Psalmbrero: Democrat Alex Padilla Says There’s a Biblical Reason Not to Call Him ‘Jose’
Warren Squire
Winsome Sears Releases New Ad After Jay Jones Texts Exposed, and HOT DAMN the Gloves Are OFF (Watch)
Sam J.
Neera Tanden Shields Jay Jones: Democrats' Assassination Wishes Are Just Private Conversations
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hello, Dolly! Rioter Is Ridin’ Dirty in Hilarious New ICE Video Out of Portland (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement