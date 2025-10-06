Dem Party Still Endorses Jay Jones Despite Texts Wishing Shooting Death of Republican & His Kids Killed

In the past, a candidate of either the Republican or Democrat Party would immediately be forced to resign after it was revealed he or she sent texts fantasizing about a political opponent being shot twice in the head, plus wanting that murdered person's children to violently die to force policy changes. There's more: this candidate also wants to urinate on their graves.

That’s exactly what happened in the case of Jay Jones, who is the Democrat AG candidate in Virginia. Most of the world may be sane, but the Democrat Party is clearly not. Their support is actually stronger since his terrible texts were revealed, and so far, the legacy media is expectedly giving him and the Democrat Party a pass.

That has posters asking an obvious question.

Has Jay Jones lost a single endorsement since fantasizing about kiIIing Republicans and their kids?? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2025

Of course not. Democrat politicians are garbage. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 6, 2025

He’s in Virginia. They’ll gleefully elect him overwhelmingly. — Bad Ronald (@RAHamrick) October 6, 2025

Yes, the Democrat Party in Virginia and nationally is telling us they are the pro-assassination and the pro-child murder (if it forces policy changes) party. There’s really no other way to interpret it.

Even after a leftist, who echoed violent Democrat Party rhetoric, assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk, Democrats are doubling down in their support for Jay Jones, who fantasized about a similar politically-motivated fatal shooting. Here are some of the groups that still fully support Jones.

The Virginia Beach Dems issue a statement which "reaffirms its full support or Jay Jones for Attorney General" and "[calls] on all Virginians to line up behind Jay Jones" https://t.co/M3EeWyiQ6g pic.twitter.com/taDdtOBEYC — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) October 4, 2025

I didn't think it was possible. They got SEVEN MORE @VADemocrats committees to sign on to the "let those without sin cast the first stone" statement embracing @JonesJay. pic.twitter.com/dxSLCoyBNt — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) October 5, 2025

Here's a list of the people and organizations that currently endorse murdering Republicans and our children.



Tag any and all in the comments and ask if they continue to endorse to @JonesJay. https://t.co/bIJNKxEGfv pic.twitter.com/cGi9BXy2DO — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 5, 2025

The Democrats are throwing him a party for saying the quiet part out loud.



The Democratic Party of 2025 is insane. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 6, 2025

Jones shows no sign of doing the right thing and dropping out. They’ll throw him a parade if he wins.

Never fear, though. ‘Journalists’ who pound their chests hourly about ‘holding power to account’ will save us. Oh, never mind…

Mentions of Democrat Jay Jones wanting his political enemies and their children murdered on Legacy Media’s Sunday Shows…



This Week (ABC): 0

Meet the Press (NBC): 0

Face the Nation (CBS): 0

State of the Union (CNN): 0



Sick. — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 5, 2025

Finally my fears have been met.



A Quarfecta of denial on what’s really going on in the world.



🤦‍♀️ — MAMom (@wcpa7215) October 6, 2025

Media is as broken as the party. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 6, 2025

The legacy media IS the Democrat Party. Maybe they’ll be dragged kicking and screaming to cover this story this week. If that happens, they’ll ’both sides it and downplay the seriousness of it like they always do for their fellow Democrats.

