He Isn't Just Unhinged, He's REALLY Stupid: Check Out How BAD VA AG Jay Jones' LATEST SCOTUS Appeal Is

After pushing the Virginia Supreme Court to wait until AFTER the election (likely assuming they wouldn't overturn it because WILL OF THE PEOPLE or whatever) to rule on the unconstitutional referendum, and then losing in a most embarrassing fashion, Virginia Attorney General Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones has been scrambling to find a way to overturn SCOVA's ruling.

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It has most certainly not been a good look for the guy who texted openly about murdering a Republican and then watching his children suffer and die in their mom's arms.

Democrats sure can pick 'em.

Welp, as you may or may not know, the first appeal Jones sent to SCOTUS was riddled with spelling errors (he couldn't spell 'Virginia' or 'Senator' correctly, true story), and now the second one is even worse.

Check this out:

🚨 JUST IN: Virginia Democrats and AG Jay Jones appealed *TO THE WRONG COURT* while trying to get the Supreme Court to help reinstate their 10D-1R gerrymandered map



Filing with SCOTUS, Jay Jones wrote to "Supreme Court of Virginia"



LMAO! You can't make this up 🤡



Their last… pic.twitter.com/ykcgCIPGPH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 12, 2026

Post continues:

... ALSO had tons of spelling errors at the state level. These people are rushed, panicked, and incompetent!

And says everything you need to know about this party… — Lori Shemek, PhD (@LoriShemek) May 12, 2026

It certainly does.

They still misspelled Virginia on page 53a of their filing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hSCMh6hjrd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 12, 2026

OOF.

Spellcheck is your friend, folks.

Honestly, at this point, it's a disrespect to both courts that Virginia's Attorney General has been so sloppy and desperate after losing the case fair and square in Virginia. Even if we overlook all of the most basic errors that a simple proofread would have prevented, legally, the thing is a mess as well.

This is allegedly a Supreme Court brief filed by Virginia. It is deeply, profound(ly) and grave(ly) one of the dumbest things I’ve read in a long while.



Just wow. pic.twitter.com/gQqE46vPaU — Adam Mortara (@AdamMortara) May 12, 2026

Profoundly and gravely, one of the dumbest things he's read in a long while.

Ouch.

If you’re the Attorney General and you have to hire outside counsel to argue your case, you should at least hire someone from Virginia. pic.twitter.com/N6QLIfBs4W — Wren Williams (@WrenWilliamsVA) May 12, 2026

To be fair, it sounds like Speaker Don Scott and Senator Louise Lucas brought in the California firm, which seems odd when you have an AG that is as grossly biased and embarrassingly partisan as Jay Jones.

Unless, of course, the two drug dealers who run Virginia's state congress don't trust Jones either.

Oh, and about their fancy California attorney?

Ha, the CA attorney is a political ambulance chaser. Now it all makes sense. pic.twitter.com/psdwMiTbm6 — Julia Smail (@Foxtuity) May 12, 2026

It certainly does.

And it just gets worse and worse for Democrats, not only in Virginia, but across the entire country.

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