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He Isn't Just Unhinged, He's REALLY Stupid: Check Out How BAD VA AG Jay Jones' LATEST SCOTUS Appeal Is

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on May 12, 2026
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

After pushing the Virginia Supreme Court to wait until AFTER the election (likely assuming they wouldn't overturn it because WILL OF THE PEOPLE or whatever) to rule on the unconstitutional referendum, and then losing in a most embarrassing fashion, Virginia Attorney General Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones has been scrambling to find a way to overturn SCOVA's ruling.

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It has most certainly not been a good look for the guy who texted openly about murdering a Republican and then watching his children suffer and die in their mom's arms.

Democrats sure can pick 'em.

Welp, as you may or may not know, the first appeal Jones sent to SCOTUS was riddled with spelling errors (he couldn't spell 'Virginia' or 'Senator' correctly, true story), and now the second one is even worse.

Check this out:

Post continues:

... ALSO had tons of spelling errors at the state level.

These people are rushed, panicked, and incompetent!

It certainly does.

OOF.

Spellcheck is your friend, folks.

Honestly, at this point, it's a disrespect to both courts that Virginia's Attorney General has been so sloppy and desperate after losing the case fair and square in Virginia. Even if we overlook all of the most basic errors that a simple proofread would have prevented, legally, the thing is a mess as well.

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Profoundly and gravely, one of the dumbest things he's read in a long while.

Ouch.

To be fair, it sounds like Speaker Don Scott and Senator Louise Lucas brought in the California firm, which seems odd when you have an AG that is as grossly biased and embarrassingly partisan as Jay Jones.

Unless, of course, the two drug dealers who run Virginia's state congress don't trust Jones either.

Oh, and about their fancy California attorney?

It certainly does.

And it just gets worse and worse for Democrats, not only in Virginia, but across the entire country.

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