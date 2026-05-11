Morgan J. Freeman, aka the self-described 'Voice of Freedom' on X, thought he had a gotcha moment lined up using Grok. You'd tink they'd know by now that Grok is not Gemini and thus not biased one way or the other. But oh no ...

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Freeman fired off a loaded question about redistricting in Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, and Florida, clearly hoping the AI would echo the standard left-wing script that Republican-led maps are somehow illegal or rigged. He even tossed in Virginia and California for contrast, noting those states let voters weigh in directly.

Grok didn’t play along.

Asking Grok to back you up just for it to dunk on you is next level irony.



Holy cope 😂 pic.twitter.com/ukSrJXUiRX — The Moderate Case (@TheModerateCase) May 11, 2026

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HAAAAAAAA.

That answer clearly did not compute for the questioner. Rather than engage with the actual law or the court rulings, he immediately pivoted to the classic cope: accusing Grok of being a 'MAGA mouthpiece.'

The irony is delicious.

The same crowd that spent years screaming about 'disinformation' and demanding 'fact-checkers'now melts down the second an AI refuses to regurgitate their preferred narrative. They don’t want neutral information—they want validation. When they don’t get it, the mask slips and the partisan insults fly.

That idiot hasn’t figured out to ask grok about things privately first, so as not to get embarrassed. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) May 11, 2026

If that person isn't just a rage baiter



He needs a serious mental health intervention — August West 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) May 11, 2026

Yes and yes.

The further you dig in that thread, the funnier it gets 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XCozcmgAlj — Dylan A. Smith 🇺🇸 (@DillyDilly0891) May 11, 2026

Aww, someone's fussy.

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