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Holy COPE, Batman! Dolt Morgan J Freeman Uses Grok to 'Prove' Red States Cheat When Redistricting and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on May 11, 2026
Meme

Morgan J. Freeman, aka the self-described 'Voice of Freedom' on X, thought he had a gotcha moment lined up using Grok. You'd tink they'd know by now that Grok is not Gemini and thus not biased one way or the other. But oh no ...

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Freeman fired off a loaded question about redistricting in Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, and Florida, clearly hoping the AI would echo the standard left-wing script that Republican-led maps are somehow illegal or rigged. He even tossed in Virginia and California for contrast, noting those states let voters weigh in directly.

Grok didn’t play along.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HAAAAAAAA.

That answer clearly did not compute for the questioner. Rather than engage with the actual law or the court rulings, he immediately pivoted to the classic cope: accusing Grok of being a 'MAGA mouthpiece.'

The irony is delicious.

The same crowd that spent years screaming about 'disinformation' and demanding 'fact-checkers'now melts down the second an AI refuses to regurgitate their preferred narrative. They don’t want neutral information—they want validation. When they don’t get it, the mask slips and the partisan insults fly.

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Yes and yes.

Aww, someone's fussy.

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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA MISSOURI NORTH CAROLINA

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