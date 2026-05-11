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Cameron Kasky Tries Telling Scott Jennings How He Can and CAN'T Talk and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on May 11, 2026
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Cameron Kasky effed around and found out when he tried telling Scott Jennings what he can and cannot say.

Right? We made the same face you're making right now.

Not only was this stupid in general, but to tell him he can't use the term 'illegals,' REALLY? Especially when it's how they're referred to in actual law.

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Bro.

Maybe Kasky didn't realize who he was talking to ...

WATCH:

Post continues:

... that's what the law calls them."

It's as if lefties want to make sure Jennings continues to be the only reason people watch CNN. Heck, it's the main reason we write about CNN these days, to point and laugh at the latest progressive 'activist' Jennings shut down.

Accurate.

And what they can and cannot say.

Cry. That's what he's going to do about it.

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MEEP.

Duh.

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FREE SPEECH ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SCOTT JENNINGS

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