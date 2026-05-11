Cameron Kasky Tries Telling Scott Jennings How He Can and CAN'T Talk and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (WATCH)

Cameron Kasky effed around and found out when he tried telling Scott Jennings what he can and cannot say.

Right? We made the same face you're making right now.

Not only was this stupid in general, but to tell him he can't use the term 'illegals,' REALLY? Especially when it's how they're referred to in actual law.

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Bro.

Maybe Kasky didn't realize who he was talking to ...

WATCH:

Scott Jennings schools Cameron Kasky



Cameron Kasky: "You don’t get to say the word illegals anymore."



Scott Jennings: "Who are you to tell me what I can and can't say? I've never met you, brother. I can say whatever I want. They're illegal aliens, and that's what the law calls… pic.twitter.com/uA3wO7aexI — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 11, 2026

Post continues:

... that's what the law calls them."

It's as if lefties want to make sure Jennings continues to be the only reason people watch CNN. Heck, it's the main reason we write about CNN these days, to point and laugh at the latest progressive 'activist' Jennings shut down.

Accurate.

I love how Dems, who are always calling everyone else Nazis, are always telling people what they can and can't do. — Vickie Lynn (@VickieBabcock10) May 11, 2026

And what they can and cannot say.

Cameron Kasky: "You don’t get to say the word illegals anymore."



To quote Scott Jennings. "What are you going to do about it?" pic.twitter.com/88AgFNGbpB — Wake Up America (@wakeupusa) May 11, 2026

Cry. That's what he's going to do about it.

There is a common trait of the young men of the left, zero testosterone 😳 — Tea Time (@OzAndytime) May 11, 2026

MEEP.

🤣 🤣 🤣 I mean, they are illegal aliens! — Douglas Edwards (@dugroc) May 11, 2026

Duh.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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