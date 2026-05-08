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Angry Staffer Gets a Heapin' Helpin' of GOV 101 After Claiming VA Decision Should Overturn FL and TN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on May 08, 2026
Meme

Awww, would you look at that? Angry Staffer is angry about the Virginia Supreme Court throwing the Democrats' gerrymander out for being unconstitutional.

And he or she or ze or zhe thinks that since the court threw it out in Virginia that Florida and Tennessee should follow suit.

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Except, of course, this is about the law and constitution of Virginia which has nothing to do with Florida or Tennessee.

Maybe the staffer wouldn't be so angry if he or she or ze or zhe spent a little more time working to understand how things ... work.

State law. 

How does it work?

Womp womp womp.

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Grateful Calvin
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It was definitely unwise to have this fight.

For Democrats.

Oh yeah, Angry Staffer got angry about the responses to their angry post as well:

Nice try saving face because MaGa CaN't ReAd.

Eh.

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