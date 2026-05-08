Angry Staffer Gets a Heapin' Helpin' of GOV 101 After Claiming VA Decision Should Overturn FL and TN

Awww, would you look at that? Angry Staffer is angry about the Virginia Supreme Court throwing the Democrats' gerrymander out for being unconstitutional.

And he or she or ze or zhe thinks that since the court threw it out in Virginia that Florida and Tennessee should follow suit.

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Except, of course, this is about the law and constitution of Virginia which has nothing to do with Florida or Tennessee.

Maybe the staffer wouldn't be so angry if he or she or ze or zhe spent a little more time working to understand how things ... work.

Based on this Virginia ruling, the Tennessee and Florida maps should both also be shot down.



If not, Virginia should just pull a Tennessee and change the rules to ram it though the legislature. 🤷‍♂️ — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) May 8, 2026

State law.

How does it work?

State laws… what are they and how do they work? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 8, 2026

Like most feds, you obviously don’t have any understanding of States Rights. The states have their individual constitutions. And they have to follow their constitution and the US Constitution.

Good luck with your cheating! — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 8, 2026

If Virginia had followed their rules, the map might have been fine. — Dr Strangetweet (ドクター・ストレンジツイート) (@lone_rides) May 8, 2026

Womp womp womp.

Sigh this is a good sign that you didn’t read the ruling.



The ruling says they violated the Virginia constitution. Why would the Florida and Tennessee maps be impacted by the Virginia Constitution?



Maybe it was unwise to have this fight… https://t.co/L1iPh4rfaA — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 8, 2026

It was definitely unwise to have this fight.

For Democrats.

Oh yeah, Angry Staffer got angry about the responses to their angry post as well:

Some of the replies to this are incredible.



MAGA actually has negative reading comprehension. It’s pretty impressive. https://t.co/HfD3TEHWB7 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) May 8, 2026

Nice try saving face because MaGa CaN't ReAd.

Eh.

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HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is FREAKING and We're Here for It

BREAKING (Fancy Alarm Emoji Goes Here): VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT TOSSES VA DEMOCRATS' GERRYMANDERING

UNHINGED Democrat Rep. Justin Pearson MUST Be Expelled After Attacking Innocent TN State Troopers (Watch)

Both Louise Lucas AND Steve Descano?! Christmas Came EARLY in Virginia

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