After SCOTUS Summarily REJECTS Democrats' Appeal to Overturn SCOVA, the Left Has an EPIC Meltdown



As Twitchy reported overnight, the desperate Hail Mary attempt by Virginia Democrats to ask SCOTUS to overturn the Supreme Court of Virginia was summarily rejected in less time than it takes to have a cup of coffee.

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BREAKING: The Supreme Court rejects Virginia's bid to restore a congressional map favoring Democrats. https://t.co/WrcexMohCv — The Associated Press (@AP) May 15, 2026

Heck, that wasn't even enough time for Chief Justice John Roberts to check for more spelling errors from Virginia AG Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones (or if he even addressed the appeal to the correct court this time).

Governor Abigail Spanberger was none too pleased at this totally expected result and, accordingly, she let her rage fuel her.

The Supreme Court of the United States has now joined the Supreme Court of Virginia in choosing to nullify an election and the votes of more than three million Virginians.



These Virginians made their voices heard — casting their ballots in good faith to push back against a… — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) May 16, 2026

How about next time, the Democrats don't blatantly violate Virginia law and have a fair election, according to the state constitution?

Needless to say, Spanberger wasn't the only Democrat who melted down last night when SCOTUS gave the appeal all the attention it deserved (which is to say, none at all).

The hissy fits from the left have been pure schadenfreudeliciousness.

The Supreme Court is corrupt. https://t.co/qwA73iuvCZ — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 16, 2026

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Dude, you don't even live in or represent Virginia. Stop pretending you have any knowledge about this case whatsoever.

Funny how Kenyatta, a Pennsylvania Congressman, thinks SCOTUS is corrupt now, but didn't think so when the court also refused to interfere with Pennsylvania state law related to redistricting.

Rep. Kenyatta as you well know when the Pennsylvania Republican leaders made multiple attempts to get the 2018 congressional map, which was redrawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, before the U.S. Supreme Court, they were unsuccessful.



The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block… https://t.co/ncMzvQt0r6 — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) May 16, 2026

... the state court's ruling and later refused to take up a direct challenge to the new map before the 2018 elections and you did not then call them corrupt for making that call.

That's weird. It's almost like Democrats don't care about the law, only power.

Can you believe that the United States Supreme Court failed to apply the US Constitution or Federal Law in a way that would undermine President Trump's power? I'm shocked.... https://t.co/qycCfiaLbJ — Senator Scott Surovell - ssurovell.bsky.social (@ssurovell) May 16, 2026

Believe it or not, Surovell is the Democrats' Majority Leader in the Virginia Senate. He also claims to be a trial lawyer. And yet he still doesn't know how any of this works.

Also, someone might want to inform him that the SCOTUS decision had nothing to do with the Bad Orange Man who lives rent-free in his head, 24/7.

Surovell wasn't done throwing his tantrum.

It was only a request for an emergency stay to one Justice genius. The entire court did not weigh in — Senator Scott Surovell - ssurovell.bsky.social (@ssurovell) May 16, 2026

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Seriously, how is this guy not disbarred for being irretrievably stupid?

This is, of course, completely wrong. The entire court DID weigh in.

Golly, we think that means that the appeal was presented to Roberts (because he's, you know, the Chief Justice) and then he referred it to the rest of the court.

But what do we know? We're not 'trial lawyers.'

Sure the GOP Court of the US (I mean Supreme Court) has ruled in partisan and political and unjust manner! Make 15 justices sit on the Court!! Require 9 with no party affiliation and 3 democrats and 3 republicans! Stop the political crap everywhere!! pic.twitter.com/M7zUQf7w4F — Dr Bob Smith (@DrBobSmith1533) May 16, 2026

This was one of our favorite copes from the left last night. SCOTUS only rejected the appeal because it is a 'MAGA COURT!'

... Or something.

There's only one problem with that. In the SCOTUS order, issued by Roberts, there was not a single dissent. It was a 9-0 smackdown. Even Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor didn't object to the ruling.

He’s right. 9-0 denied by SCOTUS is even more convincing. Justice Jackson wouldn’t even back her fellow DEI hire @AGJayJones https://t.co/LRJWRY3b3u pic.twitter.com/xVkh1xwUx9 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 16, 2026

OOF! Gigantic OOF!

Plenty of sock puppets on X joined these elected Democrats in their hysteria.

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Supreme is rigged. Is time for dems to wake up and add more seats to the court — ZeroTrust Ninja 🥷🛡️ (@ZeroTrustNinja) May 15, 2026

OK, sure. Let's start right now. Would the left still be in favor of packing SCOTUS in that case?

Amazing how this Court can detect “constitutional concerns” at light speed anytime Dems benefit, but turns into Helen Keller whenever billionaires, dark money, or Rep. gerrymandering show up. — Frank C (@FrankCMYK) May 15, 2026

Well, one case involved the Voting Rights Act, a federal law. The other case involved the Virginia Constitution.

We're shocked -- SHOCKED -- that leftists don't know the difference.

Thanks, Supreme Court.



You're waking up the majority and radicalizing us.



You're becoming more illegitimate by the day.



Bring it. https://t.co/b5Xg2Mgghi — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 15, 2026

Funny how SCOTUS is 'illegitimate' only when it rules against Democrats. We didn't see Wajahat (as a reminder, the stupidest person on Twitter) raging against the legitimacy of the court when they upheld access to abortion pills this week.

Of course, no leftist meltdown would be complete without the hilariously incompetent attorney general who filed the appeal, spelling errors and all.

(2/3) “Today’s one-sentence denial from the Supreme Court of the United States is yet another profoundly troubling example of the continued national attack on voting rights and the rule of law by Donald Trump, Republican state legislatures, and conservative courts. — Attorney General Jay Jones (@AGJayJones) May 16, 2026

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Once again, louder and more slowly for the inept attorneys general in the back, this case had NOTHING ... TO ... DO ... WITH ... PRESIDENT TRUMP.

But Democrats can't admit that. To admit that would be to admit that they lied to Virginia voters about the very nature -- and wording -- of their illegal referendum.

It is actually a perfect example of why many think you incompetent…



The SCOVA ruling and its confirmation by SCOTUS was in fact, a precise and appropriate application of the Rule of Law.



I am sorry this gives you the sads. I fear that your tenure as AG is going to be marked… — Harrison Bergeron (Un-aborted Thought Criminal) (@thekahoona) May 16, 2026

If he keeps going the way he is now, Jones is likely to rack up more Ls in court than Colorado.

Or Marc Elias.

@AGJayJones has just announced he will be filing an appeal with the Supremer Court.



Buckle up. It’s not over yet. — Ian Prior (@iandprior) May 16, 2026

Shhh! No one tell Jones. He probably WOULD write an appeal to the 'Supremer' Court.

In fact, our very own PolitiBunny managed to get an early copy of that appeal:

LOL. Ded. We are officially DED.

There are bound to be many more meltdowns from the left today. After all, we haven't heard yet from the drug dealers in the Virginia legislature, Don Scott and L. Louise Lucas, who might need to add some more L's to her name pretty soon.

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Nor have we heard from Hakeem Jeffries (and his Little League baseball bat), who helped Virginia Democrats waste $83 million on their illegal redistricting scheme.

We're going to run out and get some more popcorn for those. We hope you'll join us.





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