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After SCOTUS Summarily REJECTS Democrats' Appeal to Overturn SCOVA, the Left Has an EPIC Meltdown

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:20 AM on May 16, 2026
Sarah D.


As Twitchy reported overnight, the desperate Hail Mary attempt by Virginia Democrats to ask SCOTUS to overturn the Supreme Court of Virginia was summarily rejected in less time than it takes to have a cup of coffee. 

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Heck, that wasn't even enough time for Chief Justice John Roberts to check for more spelling errors from Virginia AG Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones (or if he even addressed the appeal to the correct court this time).

Governor Abigail Spanberger was none too pleased at this totally expected result and, accordingly, she let her rage fuel her. 

How about next time, the Democrats don't blatantly violate Virginia law and have a fair election, according to the state constitution? 

Needless to say, Spanberger wasn't the only Democrat who melted down last night when SCOTUS gave the appeal all the attention it deserved (which is to say, none at all). 

The hissy fits from the left have been pure schadenfreudeliciousness. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Dude, you don't even live in or represent Virginia. Stop pretending you have any knowledge about this case whatsoever.

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Funny how Kenyatta, a Pennsylvania Congressman, thinks SCOTUS is corrupt now, but didn't think so when the court also refused to interfere with Pennsylvania state law related to redistricting. 

...  the state court's ruling and later refused to take up a direct challenge to the new map before the 2018 elections and you did not then call them corrupt for making that call.

That's weird. It's almost like Democrats don't care about the law, only power. 

Believe it or not, Surovell is the Democrats' Majority Leader in the Virginia Senate. He also claims to be a trial lawyer. And yet he still doesn't know how any of this works. 

Also, someone might want to inform him that the SCOTUS decision had nothing to do with the Bad Orange Man who lives rent-free in his head, 24/7.

Surovell wasn't done throwing his tantrum. 

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Seriously, how is this guy not disbarred for being irretrievably stupid? 

This is, of course, completely wrong. The entire court DID weigh in. 

Golly, we think that means that the appeal was presented to Roberts (because he's, you know, the Chief Justice) and then he referred it to the rest of the court. 

But what do we know? We're not 'trial lawyers.' 

This was one of our favorite copes from the left last night. SCOTUS only rejected the appeal because it is a 'MAGA COURT!' 

... Or something. 

There's only one problem with that. In the SCOTUS order, issued by Roberts, there was not a single dissent. It was a 9-0 smackdown. Even Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor didn't object to the ruling. 

OOF! Gigantic OOF!

Plenty of sock puppets on X joined these elected Democrats in their hysteria. 

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OK, sure. Let's start right now. Would the left still be in favor of packing SCOTUS in that case? 

Well, one case involved the Voting Rights Act, a federal law. The other case involved the Virginia Constitution. 

We're shocked -- SHOCKED -- that leftists don't know the difference. 

Funny how SCOTUS is 'illegitimate' only when it rules against Democrats. We didn't see Wajahat (as a reminder, the stupidest person on Twitter) raging against the legitimacy of the court when they upheld access to abortion pills this week. 

Of course, no leftist meltdown would be complete without the hilariously incompetent attorney general who filed the appeal, spelling errors and all. 

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Once again, louder and more slowly for the inept attorneys general in the back, this case had NOTHING ... TO ... DO ... WITH ... PRESIDENT TRUMP. 

But Democrats can't admit that. To admit that would be to admit that they lied to Virginia voters about the very nature -- and wording -- of their illegal referendum. 

If he keeps going the way he is now, Jones is likely to rack up more Ls in court than Colorado. 

Or Marc Elias. 

Shhh! No one tell Jones. He probably WOULD write an appeal to the 'Supremer' Court. 

In fact, our very own PolitiBunny managed to get an early copy of that appeal:

LOL. Ded. We are officially DED. 

There are bound to be many more meltdowns from the left today. After all, we haven't heard yet from the drug dealers in the Virginia legislature, Don Scott and L. Louise Lucas, who might need to add some more L's to her name pretty soon. 

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Nor have we heard from Hakeem Jeffries (and his Little League baseball bat), who helped Virginia Democrats waste $83 million on their illegal redistricting scheme. 

We're going to run out and get some more popcorn for those. We hope you'll join us. 

============================================

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ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

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