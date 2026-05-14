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CNN (!) DROPS Dimbulb AG Jay Jones for Ranting About Politics Instead of Answering Redistricting Question

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on May 14, 2026
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

Democrats in Virginia are scrambling to spin a clear-cut state Supreme Court smackdown on their unconstitutional election procedures, but Attorney General Jay Jones, just delivered one of the weakest TV defenses in recent memory. 

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Because of course he did.

The guy can't spell VIRGINIA of all words.

With SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts now demanding case materials by 5 p.m. today in the ongoing Virginia gerrymander fight, Jones appeared on CNN armed with nothing but the tired 'activist judge' line and a visibly nervous smile - apparently the best argument the left can muster against a ruling that simply restored the rule of law rather than overturning any election results.

Pretty pathetic, right?

Watch:

We suppose we'd be nervous too if we had supported a referendum that was poorly worded, deliberately deceitful, unconstitutional, and possibly outright illegal. Keep in mind that Jones has never argued a case before a judge; he did stand before a judge once, but not as an attorney.

That's another article.

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He's an absolute embarrassment.

He's not even really an attorney; he just wants to be governor and thinks this is the way to get there. He's wrong.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA JAY JONES

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