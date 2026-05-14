CNN (!) DROPS Dimbulb AG Jay Jones for Ranting About Politics Instead of Answering Redistricting Question

Democrats in Virginia are scrambling to spin a clear-cut state Supreme Court smackdown on their unconstitutional election procedures, but Attorney General Jay Jones, just delivered one of the weakest TV defenses in recent memory.

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Because of course he did.

The guy can't spell VIRGINIA of all words.

With SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts now demanding case materials by 5 p.m. today in the ongoing Virginia gerrymander fight, Jones appeared on CNN armed with nothing but the tired 'activist judge' line and a visibly nervous smile - apparently the best argument the left can muster against a ruling that simply restored the rule of law rather than overturning any election results.

Pretty pathetic, right?

Watch:

SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts ordered material for VA gerrymander case in by 5pm 5/14 - Today



But VA Supreme Court ruling will not be overturned -- There's no basis



All Jay Jones had for CNN: "activist judge" & nervous smilehttps://t.co/cTYDdfWYqZ pic.twitter.com/8gHAxb6nqx — ((( charlottesville 🫧 ))) (@CvilleBubble) May 14, 2026

We suppose we'd be nervous too if we had supported a referendum that was poorly worded, deliberately deceitful, unconstitutional, and possibly outright illegal. Keep in mind that Jones has never argued a case before a judge; he did stand before a judge once, but not as an attorney.

That's another article.

Hopefully @AGJayJones will use a f’n spell check on this set of documents before submission to the highest court in the land. 🤔😳🤷🏼‍♂️ — Michael M (@MichaelM767588) May 14, 2026

His law school should be asking for his degree back. — Blaine Pardoe (@bpardoe870) May 14, 2026

He's an absolute embarrassment.

He can’t address the merits because he’s a DEI moron whose legal skills are so weak he has to hire outside counsel to make his arguments for him. I’m sure he’s having violent fantasies about all the judges ruling against him. That’s all he can do. — Revere is Back (@NYC2CA2VA) May 14, 2026

He's not even really an attorney; he just wants to be governor and thinks this is the way to get there. He's wrong.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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