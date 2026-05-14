TOO Perfect! Group That Leaked Pete Buttigieg's Authenticity Coaching Video Just Made Things Even WORSE

As Twitchy readers know, a not-so-flattering video of Pete Buttigieg being coached on authenticity made its way around social media on Wednesday. It was a hoot. In case you missed the hullabaloo, there's this from Fox News:

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Democrats campaigning in Pennsylvania inadvertently posted online a video giving a look behind the curtain on their 2026 midterm strategy and how they’re preparing to appear more authentic and win back voters who felt 'left behind.' The clip viewed by Fox News Digital and not previously reported shows Democratic Pennsylvania candidate Bob Brooks in a conversation with Biden-era Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — who couldn't even remember what district he was campaigning in. The pair received coaching from an off-screen staffer, urging them to stay on message.

Watch this - the part where Pete doesn't even know the district is just so ... Pete.

Pennsylvania Democrat Congressional candidate Bob Brooks and Pete Buttigieg caught being coached on how to be authentic when interviewing about his race.



Buttigieg: "Remind me the district number again? 7?" pic.twitter.com/4TTYlHm0mk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2026

This was bad enough.

Of course, Democrats had to make it even worse (and funnier).

CAUGHT RED HANDED!



After Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Brooks & Pete Buttigieg were EXPOSED for needing to be coached on how to be authentic, the group that posted the video tried to delete it from the internet.



Too bad. We saved a copy.



See the FULL video the Bench, Bob Brooks,… https://t.co/TVGYYBTAb3 pic.twitter.com/mr0P4KH0i8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 13, 2026

Post continues:

.... See the FULL video the Bench, Bob Brooks, and Buttigieg don’t want you to see!

They would have been better off just ignoring it or waiting for the noise to die down. Deleting it only tells everyone how embarrassing it really was.

Is.

This is a major revelation — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) May 14, 2026

Can you imagine trying to do this for Kamala Harris? HA HA HA HA

No amount of coaching can offset what horrible policies they stand for. — Al Alfano (@AlAlfano1) May 14, 2026

And that's the truth!

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