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TOO Perfect! Group That Leaked Pete Buttigieg's Authenticity Coaching Video Just Made Things Even WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on May 14, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, a not-so-flattering video of Pete Buttigieg being coached on authenticity made its way around social media on Wednesday. It was a hoot. In case you missed the hullabaloo, there's this from Fox News:

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Democrats campaigning in Pennsylvania inadvertently posted online a video giving a look behind the curtain on their 2026 midterm strategy and how they’re preparing to appear more authentic and win back voters who felt 'left behind.'

The clip viewed by Fox News Digital and not previously reported shows Democratic Pennsylvania candidate Bob Brooks in a conversation with Biden-era Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — who couldn't even remember what district he was campaigning in. The pair received coaching from an off-screen staffer, urging them to stay on message.

Watch this - the part where Pete doesn't even know the district is just so ... Pete.

This was bad enough.

Of course, Democrats had to make it even worse (and funnier).

Post continues:

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.... See the FULL video the Bench, Bob Brooks, and Buttigieg don’t want you to see!

They would have been better off just ignoring it or waiting for the noise to die down. Deleting it only tells everyone how embarrassing it really was.

Is.

Can you imagine trying to do this for Kamala Harris? HA HA HA HA

And that's the truth!

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