Pete Buttigieg and Penn. Dem Candidate Get Authenticity Coaching While Shooting Campaign Video

To paraphrase a well-known quote from history, the key to success in politics is sincerity and authenticity -- once you can fake that you've got it made.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is supporting a Democrat in Pennsylvania ahead of the midterms, and the video will just drip of authenticity:

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Every poll in America will tell you - voters don't really like Democrats.



Having to be coached about how to put a beer can on a table during an interview to look "authentic" in a fake conversation with Pete Buttigieg about affordability..



Tells you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/rODwOd9Sgl — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 13, 2026

The person speaking off camera here should have been around to help Kamala Harris through some of her attempts to appear genuine and relatable:

Pennsylvania Democrat Congressional candidate Bob Brooks and Pete Buttigieg caught being coached on how to be authentic when interviewing about his race.



Buttigieg: "Remind me the district number again? 7?" pic.twitter.com/4TTYlHm0mk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2026

That Dem authenticity coach must have been the same guy who trained Tim Walz on how to convincingly load a shotgun

From Fox News:

Democrats campaigning in Pennsylvania inadvertently posted online a video giving a look behind the curtain on their 2026 midterm strategy and how they’re preparing to appear more authentic and win back voters who felt 'left behind.' The clip viewed by Fox News Digital and not previously reported shows Democratic Pennsylvania candidate Bob Brooks in a conversation with Biden-era Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — who couldn't even remember what district he was campaigning in. The pair received coaching from an off-screen staffer, urging them to stay on message. "Think about your audience," the staffer prompted. "Why is this race so important? We need to win the House [of Representatives] — all of that. Winning over people who feel like they’re left behind by the party, flipping the district; all of that I think is really strong, showing up for working people, affordability." [...] "We are going to have a really normal conversation with three cameras pointing at you," the staffer joked. The staffer also gave Buttigieg and Brooks guidance on a pair of beer cans set out as "props."

Shades of Elizabeth Warren's "I'm gonna get me another beer" moment of full authenticity (at least that was still more authentic than her claim to Native American heritage).

You can’t be coached to be authentic. WTH — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) May 13, 2026

No wonder politicians feel the need to get input from Hollywood actors so much.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.