Ken Cuccinelli's Thread Detailing Virginia Dems Latest Efforts to Overturn Redistricting Ruling Is BRUTAL

In case you were wondering where things stand NOW after Virginia Democrats were overruled last Friday, leave it to Ken Cuccinelli to put together a thread that both informs and entertains the masses.

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Unless, of course, you're a Democrat, and then this thread will just make you fussy.

Well, fussier than usual.

This is where things stand as of now:

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Latest update on the Va. Redistricting Referendum.#SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the 4th federal circuit, which includes Virginia. That means that he is the Justice to whom requests for emergency stays flow through to the full US Sup Ct. — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) May 12, 2026

How hard do you think Roberts laughed when he received the emergency stay request from Jay Jones?

Beyond the obvious ridiculousness of this going beyond the state court, it was just filled with grammatical issues and errors.

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Viginia's Attoney General requested CJ Roberts stay the Va Sup Ct's ruling of last Friday striking down the Dems gerrymandering referendum as unconstitutional under Va's own constitution. He has not done that. Instead, he offered the plaintiff Republicans .... — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) May 12, 2026

You know what that means, yes?

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... the opportunity to file an opposition by this Thursday, May 14th.



So, look for #SCOTUS's final rejection this Friday, May 15th.



And I can't help it... — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) May 12, 2026

They just need to take the L at this point. Seriously. It was bad enough for them already, but continuing these desperate ploys to somehow magically overturn SCOVA is pathetic.

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For some reason, Viginia's Dems don't know they're already dead, and they're not fooling anyone:https://t.co/ogP2Oi4opz — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) May 12, 2026

A++++ for the Python clip.

BUT I'M NOT DEAD, YET.

Classic.

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Related:

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Got a PROBLEM With That?! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on Bakari Sellers for Divisive, RACIST Redistricting Rant

And Here We GOOO: Scott Jennings SHUTS DOWN Dems Who Want Racist Districts to Stay Put for THEIR Own Gain

Thomas Massie Allegations, Reportedly From His Ex-GF, Making the Rounds on X and HOOBOY

He Isn't Just Unhinged, He's REALLY Stupid: Check Out How BAD VA AG Jay Jones' LATEST SCOTUS Appeal Is

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