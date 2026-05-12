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Ken Cuccinelli's Thread Detailing Virginia Dems Latest Efforts to Overturn Redistricting Ruling Is BRUTAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on May 12, 2026
Sam J.

In case you were wondering where things stand NOW after Virginia Democrats were overruled last Friday, leave it to Ken Cuccinelli to put together a thread that both informs and entertains the masses.

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Unless, of course, you're a Democrat, and then this thread will just make you fussy.

Well, fussier than usual.

This is where things stand as of now:

How hard do you think Roberts laughed when he received the emergency stay request from Jay Jones? 

Beyond the obvious ridiculousness of this going beyond the state court, it was just filled with grammatical issues and errors.

You know what that means, yes?

They just need to take the L at this point. Seriously. It was bad enough for them already, but continuing these desperate ploys to somehow magically overturn SCOVA is pathetic. 

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A++++ for the Python clip.

BUT I'M NOT DEAD, YET.

Classic.

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