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Got a PROBLEM With That?! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on Bakari Sellers for Divisive, RACIST Redistricting Rant

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on May 12, 2026
Gif

Another day, another group of lefties and Democrats insisting that doing away with districts drawn based on skin color is somehow racist. Then again, these are the same people who pushed for and supported segregation, so we suppose we shouldn't be surprised that they want to keep their voters segregated.

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Forget that in Tennessee, if Steven Cohen is removed, a black woman would take over the district. Oh, that would be fine if she were a Democrat, but since she's a Republican that's racist or something.

We can't make it make sense. Not even if we try.

Especially when we see racist nuttery like this:

Divisive. Hateful. And stupid. We can't leave out stupid.

Racist, evil America literally elected a black man in 2008, but SURE, if someone fell asleep in 1896 and woke up today, they would say the only difference is that black people dress nice and have televisions.

What a d-i-c-k.

And speaking of being a d-i-c-k:

Post continues:

... be a dick!”

Kevin O’Leary: “I’m not a dick. I’m pointing something out to you. The Constitution is being upheld. What’s the problem with that? Do you have a problem with the Constitution of the United States of America?”

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Yes, yes, he does. All Democrats do because, as Barack Obama himself once admitted, the Constitution is a barrier to all the things they want to do to this country.

Thank GOD.

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Related:

Stacey Abrams Subpoenaed for Some Pretty MASSIVE Campaign Finance Violations

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He Isn't Just Unhinged, He's REALLY Stupid: Check Out How BAD VA AG Jay Jones' LATEST SCOTUS Appeal Is

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BARACK OBAMA CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING BAKARI SELLERS

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