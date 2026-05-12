Got a PROBLEM With That?! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on Bakari Sellers for Divisive, RACIST Redistricting Rant

Another day, another group of lefties and Democrats insisting that doing away with districts drawn based on skin color is somehow racist. Then again, these are the same people who pushed for and supported segregation, so we suppose we shouldn't be surprised that they want to keep their voters segregated.

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Forget that in Tennessee, if Steven Cohen is removed, a black woman would take over the district. Oh, that would be fine if she were a Democrat, but since she's a Republican that's racist or something.

We can't make it make sense. Not even if we try.

Especially when we see racist nuttery like this:

"If someone fell asleep in 1896 and woke up today, they would say the only difference is now Black Americans have TV shows and wear nice suits"



"They've swapped out Klan Hoods for Brooks Brothers suits"



Horribly divisive rhetoric from Bakari Sellers on CNN tonight. pic.twitter.com/k1Jfclv1mM — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) May 12, 2026

Divisive. Hateful. And stupid. We can't leave out stupid.

Racist, evil America literally elected a black man in 2008, but SURE, if someone fell asleep in 1896 and woke up today, they would say the only difference is that black people dress nice and have televisions.

What a d-i-c-k.

And speaking of being a d-i-c-k:

WILD MELTDOWN: Bakari Sellers YELLS at Mr. Wonderful: “DON’T BE A DICK” on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip during a heated discussion about the Democrats’ gerrymandering efforts.



Sellers: “There are people in this country who fought, died, and bled for the right to vote. Don’t… pic.twitter.com/Gv5UN44D4O — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 12, 2026

Post continues:

... be a dick!” Kevin O’Leary: “I’m not a dick. I’m pointing something out to you. The Constitution is being upheld. What’s the problem with that? Do you have a problem with the Constitution of the United States of America?”

Yes, yes, he does. All Democrats do because, as Barack Obama himself once admitted, the Constitution is a barrier to all the things they want to do to this country.

Thank GOD.

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Related:

Stacey Abrams Subpoenaed for Some Pretty MASSIVE Campaign Finance Violations

And Here We GOOO: Scott Jennings SHUTS DOWN Dems Who Want Racist Districts to Stay Put for THEIR Own Gain

Thomas Massie Allegations, Reportedly From His Ex-GF, Making the Rounds on X and HOOBOY

REEEE! Nutbag Rebekah Jones Sees Something Super FASCIST-Y on Redistricted Tennessee Map and BAHAHA

He Isn't Just Unhinged, He's REALLY Stupid: Check Out How BAD VA AG Jay Jones' LATEST SCOTUS Appeal Is

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