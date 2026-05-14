AOC FAWNING All Over Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Budget MAGIC in NYC Runs Head FIRST Into MATH and LOL

Zohran Mamdani is bragging about bringing a $12 billion budget deficit down to ZERO.

Let's hear it for SOCIALISM, right?

Look at this:

When we came into office, we uncovered a $12 billion budget deficit.



Today, I’m proud to say we brought it down to zero.



We didn’t close the gap on the backs of working people.



We closed it while funding parks, libraries, safer streets and making historic investments in public… pic.twitter.com/TbNu6fhvjs — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 12, 2026

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Post continues:

... housing. Call it Pothole Politics. Call it Democratic Socialism. It's government that delivers for the people who make this city run.That’s what New Yorkers deserve. And that’s what we will keep fighting for every single day.

Of course, this is primarily an accounting trick, according to independent financial watchdogs. To make up for the projected shortfall, the 2026 NYC budget delays planned contributions to public pensions, effectively borrowing $2.3 billion out of city employees’ retirement savings.

And OH YEAH, Hochul gave him billions in a bailout as well to save her own bacon.

So please, let's not pretend Mamdani did anything more than slap a shiny coat of X on the claims and post it.

What makes this even funnier is AOC acting like he's not full of crap. Then again, this is Sandy we're talking about, and she may have no idea that Mamdani is full of it. Math is hard, you know.

A triumphant accomplishment and a demonstration of what we can accomplish together.



Thank you @GovKathyHochul, @AndreaSCousins, and @CarlHeastieNY for rising to the moment and to the visionary leadership of @NYCMayor who never gave up on a city that works for all New Yorkers. https://t.co/gQiJ3UVTqu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 14, 2026

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Man, AOC may be the (accidentally) funniest member of the House.

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