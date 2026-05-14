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AOC FAWNING All Over Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Budget MAGIC in NYC Runs Head FIRST Into MATH and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on May 14, 2026

Zohran Mamdani is bragging about bringing a $12 billion budget deficit down to ZERO.

Let's hear it for SOCIALISM, right?

Look at this:

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Post continues:

... housing.

Call it Pothole Politics. Call it Democratic Socialism. It's government that delivers for the people who make this city run.That’s what New Yorkers deserve. And that’s what we will keep fighting for every single day.

Of course, this is primarily an accounting trick, according to independent financial watchdogs. To make up for the projected shortfall, the 2026 NYC budget delays planned contributions to public pensions, effectively borrowing $2.3 billion out of city employees’ retirement savings.

And OH YEAH, Hochul gave him billions in a bailout as well to save her own bacon.

So please, let's not pretend Mamdani did anything more than slap a shiny coat of X on the claims and post it.

What makes this even funnier is AOC acting like he's not full of crap. Then again, this is Sandy we're talking about, and she may have no idea that Mamdani is full of it. Math is hard, you know.

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Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Man, AOC may be the (accidentally) funniest member of the House.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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