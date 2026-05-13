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Team Zohran's Bragging About Mamdani Bringing NYC's Deficit to Zero Earns a Few Billion Disclaimers

Doug P. | 10:22 AM on May 13, 2026
imgflip

It's a miracle!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has worked his socialist magic on that city's ledger and proved that if you look to spend as much money as possible you too can bring your deficit down to ZERO: 

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Mamdani's not only a socialist, but he's also a magician!

Except this magic trick was a little too obvious: 

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Mamdani's also counting tax revenue that hasn't come in yet via the new big tax on rich people who own houses or apartments in the city that aren't their primary residences: 

There's "smoke and mirrors" and then there's whatever next level socialist accounting this is. 

Governments bailing themselves out and calling it deficit reduction can only end in disaster before too long. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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