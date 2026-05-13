Team Zohran's Bragging About Mamdani Bringing NYC's Deficit to Zero Earns a Few Billion Disclaimers

It's a miracle!
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has worked his socialist magic on that city's ledger and proved that if you look to spend as much money as possible you too can bring your deficit down to ZERO:
When we came into office, we uncovered a $12 billion budget deficit.— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 12, 2026
Today, I’m proud to say we brought it down to zero.
We didn’t close the gap on the backs of working people.
We closed it while funding parks, libraries, safer streets and making historic investments in public… pic.twitter.com/TbNu6fhvjs
🚨 When Mayor Mamdani took office, NYC had a $12 billion deficit.— Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) May 12, 2026
It is now $0. pic.twitter.com/gEEgt7PeID
Congratulations to Mayor Mamdani. He inherited a huge budget deficit, brought it down to zero, and still invested in childcare, housing and city infrastructure.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 12, 2026
When municipal governments stand with working families, not billionaires, there is nothing they cannot accomplish. https://t.co/SSJvrVMRWq
He did this without cutting any social services, btw. https://t.co/P3AfAYWrT2— Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) May 12, 2026
Mamdani's not only a socialist, but he's also a magician!
Except this magic trick was a little too obvious:
May 13, 2026
LOL - he took a $8 billion bailout from the state.— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 12, 2026
This is literally the equivalent of a trust fund kid posting after his father dies:
When I woke up this morning, I had $0.
Now I have $50,000,000. https://t.co/stovw88pcM
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Mamdani's also counting tax revenue that hasn't come in yet via the new big tax on rich people who own houses or apartments in the city that aren't their primary residences:
A breakdown of the "new" $4 billion in aid, much of which we already knew about.— Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) May 12, 2026
The bulk is from authorizing NYC to delay its pension payments. Also includes the $500M from the pied-a-terre tax. https://t.co/IXtd52Oqvo pic.twitter.com/zga4RM5Esd
There's "smoke and mirrors" and then there's whatever next level socialist accounting this is.
Delaying pension payments is an absolute disaster.— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 13, 2026
This is the stuff of failed states https://t.co/cW0C1T0etp
Governments bailing themselves out and calling it deficit reduction can only end in disaster before too long.
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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.
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