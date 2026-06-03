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Ohio State Senator ‘Almost Brought to Tears’ by Hateful Rhetoric Against Somalis

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 03, 2026
Twitchy

Rep. Brandon Gill had a simple question for Ohio State Sen. Nickie Antonio a simple question: Has Somali immigration been good for Ohio? Gill noted that 72 percent of Somali immigrants are on welfare. Antonio paused for an uncomfortable length of time, said the question was out of her purview, shuffled some papers around, said she was "processing" the question, and then said that she was "almost brought to tears" because of the hateful rhetoric she was hearing about Somalis. "I am shocked," she repeated.

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She could have just answered yes and then explained why Somali immigration is good for Ohio. Instead, she decided to clutch her pearls.

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DARVO: Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender.

Gill gave her the perfect opportunity to enlighten him on the good that Somali immigrants bring to her state, but instead, she was shocked at the lack of humanity. Just answer the question, lady.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OHIO BRANDON GILL

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