Ohio State Senator ‘Almost Brought to Tears’ by Hateful Rhetoric Against Somalis

Rep. Brandon Gill had a simple question for Ohio State Sen. Nickie Antonio a simple question: Has Somali immigration been good for Ohio? Gill noted that 72 percent of Somali immigrants are on welfare. Antonio paused for an uncomfortable length of time, said the question was out of her purview, shuffled some papers around, said she was "processing" the question, and then said that she was "almost brought to tears" because of the hateful rhetoric she was hearing about Somalis. "I am shocked," she repeated.

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“Has Somali immigration been good for Ohio?”



State Sen. Antonio: “I was almost brought to tears just now because [of] the rate and level of hateful rhetoric…” pic.twitter.com/0VjcCzGaDx — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) June 3, 2026

Ohio State Senator Nickie Antonio is pathetic if she was really "almost brought to tears" by a simple question. Of course, she wasn't almost brought to tears, she's lying because she needed to distract from the legitimate question she doesn't want to answer. https://t.co/KqVUSJ3VzU — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 3, 2026

She looked like she was almost in tears. — tom (@tomd44) June 3, 2026

She could have just answered yes and then explained why Somali immigration is good for Ohio. Instead, she decided to clutch her pearls.

The white liberal showing faux outrage is the worst enemy of America. — Isaacat Newton (@catpotwine) June 3, 2026

The sick empathy liberal women have for our enemies is astounding — DeborahRN 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DebRN1953) June 3, 2026

Note her complete inability to answer with anything OTHER than emotion

Emotions - the LAST thing we need in government

Emotions - the ONLY thing Dems use these days — Inmanity (@inmanity) June 3, 2026

Definition of suicidal empathy! Always the first go to when they can’t argue the facts. — Brandon Hotard (@brandon_hotard_) June 3, 2026

The truth is unbearable to the left.



Their whole world is made up BS to make themselves feel better. — ElectricTo11 (@ElectricTo11) June 3, 2026

She had to look at her page for her theatrics prompt. — Jen X🗽 (@jenrenee) June 3, 2026

Did you notice the “brought to tears” comment was pre written in her talking points?



So fake … so typically liberal — Camp David (@CampDavidAZ) June 3, 2026

Tears are the wrong answer for corruption and fraud. We should hate people who steal taxpayer dollars and prosecute them to the fullest. — Roger Wang (@rogerwang) June 3, 2026

"I'm almost brought to tears" for lack of humanity. Someone give that woman a box of tissue please. She might be crying a river soon. — Donna Sime (@DonnaSime1) June 3, 2026

She is obviously mentally ill and at the mercy of her emotions. She has no business being a state senator — Dana (@OhMelodylane) June 3, 2026

a Senator just pulled the woman tears card 😂



get these people out of office. we are a serious country and we need to run it seriously. — ₿ishop (@bishop_intel) June 3, 2026

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Attempted DARVO by the communist woman. When confronted with a question they reuse to answer they will always do this, and throw in tagging you as a racist, every single time. — Mike D🇺🇸🍊 (@raftoregon) June 3, 2026

DARVO: Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender.

Gill gave her the perfect opportunity to enlighten him on the good that Somali immigrants bring to her state, but instead, she was shocked at the lack of humanity. Just answer the question, lady.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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