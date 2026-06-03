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Meltdown Mode: Dem Al Green Calls Sec. Mullin a Racist, Screams 'SHUT UP!' Like a Kid Throwing a Tantrum

justmindy
justmindy | 3:02 PM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Rep. Al Green is not taking losing his Congressional seat well. Today, he is lashing out at DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

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Not only did Green call Mullin a racist, he kept telling him to shut up. It was bizarre. 

They are really spiraling. Maybe the Platner expose this weekend shook them up? Possibly the results in California has thrown them off. Something is amiss.

Not soon enough.

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Democrats are so nasty.

Today's Democrats are not capable of civil conversation. It's just useless at this juncture.

Something has to change. This is unacceptable.

And with his absence, so much will be gained. 

This is an insult to pigs. Pigs are cute, tasty and brilliant.

Yummy!

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So, the usual?

Of course, there is always a clown defending Green. They are equally as dumb as their hero. 

Green's fans are also creepy. What a weird meme for a middle-aged man with children to use. Someone check his hard drive immediately. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS MARKWAYNE MULLIN

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