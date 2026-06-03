Meltdown Mode: Dem Al Green Calls Sec. Mullin a Racist, Screams 'SHUT UP!' Like a Kid Throwing a Tantrum

Rep. Al Green is not taking losing his Congressional seat well. Today, he is lashing out at DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

UNHINGED



Democrat Rep. Al Green slanders DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin as a racist and tells him to "shut up." pic.twitter.com/D9ccSsFHd4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2026

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Not only did Green call Mullin a racist, he kept telling him to shut up. It was bizarre.

Whoo boy, the Cabinet members made total fools out of the Dems seeking clips today. https://t.co/q0qnezQhK5 pic.twitter.com/plbiDRequG — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) June 3, 2026

They are really spiraling. Maybe the Platner expose this weekend shook them up? Possibly the results in California has thrown them off. Something is amiss.

So glad GREEN is GONE https://t.co/8jzKRB6QDQ — oliver's mom (@ladybug1833) June 3, 2026

Not soon enough.

Al Green pulling the race card, getting called out, then screaming “SHUT UP!” like a toddler. Classic meltdown when the old tricks stop working.

Mullin shut it down perfectly — “I’m not gonna let anyone call me a racist.” The word has been weaponized so much it’s lost all power.… https://t.co/Oxi6lDIFKh — Jane Carroll (@jane7carroll) June 3, 2026

Telling a cabinet secretary to shut up??? These demoncrats have ZERO respect. I'm glad this moron's seat has been eliminated and we no longer have to suffer through his psychotic ravings. https://t.co/nBQUCnZP4G — mercifultrees (@mercifultrees) June 3, 2026

Democrats are so nasty.

We really need to just halt these hearings at this point. It’s all theatrics and grandstanding. We are past the point of normal dialogue with these people and should stop pretending so. — OG MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) June 3, 2026

Today's Democrats are not capable of civil conversation. It's just useless at this juncture.

Is @SpeakerJohnson and House Republican leaders going to enforce basic order in these hearings? https://t.co/0w23gZYySj — Kate (@kate_p45) June 3, 2026

Something has to change. This is unacceptable.

Al Green is a short timer in Congress and nothing of value is lost. https://t.co/xDI3dZYFlT — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 3, 2026

And with his absence, so much will be gained.

Unacceptable behavior in civil society.

Al Green is a pig. https://t.co/U1b4e96ZWX — Jodes (@Tru_Jodes) June 3, 2026

This is an insult to pigs. Pigs are cute, tasty and brilliant.

Yummy!

How did this retard ever get elected. If you voted for Al Green you should be embarrassed of yourself. https://t.co/Gcrx2kEOle — Rocky Mcg (@RockyMcg) June 3, 2026

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Green going out with a blaze of stupidity. — jschner (@jschner2) June 3, 2026

So, the usual?

Fun fact. Anyone can be racist, even someone part Native American. Nice try, Markwaynebobfrankleonrick. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) June 3, 2026

Of course, there is always a clown defending Green. They are equally as dumb as their hero.

I personally LOVE how few fvcks Rep. Green has to give, and how little respect he shows to that clown Mullin, those days of decorum are OVER. pic.twitter.com/vXOFLFz5mm — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 3, 2026

Green's fans are also creepy. What a weird meme for a middle-aged man with children to use. Someone check his hard drive immediately.

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