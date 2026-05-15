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Norm Would Be So Proud: NBC News Worries About the 'Backlash' After Chinese Agent Mayor Pleads Guilty

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on May 15, 2026
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They've gone and done it again, America. The leftist media did the meme. 

As Twitchy readers know, Eileen Wang (stop giggling), the mayor of Arcadia, California, recently announced that she will plead guilty to working as an agent for the Chinese government

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Now, we're just waiting for Eric Swalwell to be charged with the same crime. 

But, of course, to the dead legacy media, the story isn't that there are foreign agents within the government; the story is the REACTION from conservatives to the fact that there are foreign agents within the government. 

Instead of going with 'Republicans pounce' this time, however, NBC News decided to pull out another all-time classic: the Norm Macdonald meme. 

Oh, no! The backlash! 

Say, have we mentioned before that you don't hate the media enough? 

But racist comments began to appear on social media feeds soon after FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X the case against Wang. Many replies to Patel’s post announcing the charges suggested investigating other prominent Asian American women political figures. Others suggested violent punishment for her.

Advocates said they are concerned that this rhetoric is part of a long history of fear and discrimination that has proliferated for generations in regard to Asian communities, especially Chinese immigrants. Experts who spoke to NBC News said Asian people in the U.S. are often treated as perpetual outsiders, which can motivate violence in some cases.

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For the record, we looked at Patel's post and -- SHOCKER -- NBC News is completely lying regarding the 'racist comments.' 

Yes, some people suggested looking into others, such as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (whose family DOES live in China and work for the CCP) and Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao. People also demanded investigations into Swalwell, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and basically any elected official who has shown allegiance to other countries.

And there were no 'calls to violence,' other than the standard recommendation about the traditional punishment for people guilty of treason. (For the record, Wang is only expected to serve four years in prison.)

But what do we know? NBC had 'experts' and 'advocates' on their side. 

That sounds like a GREAT idea. Remember their fawning coverage of China during the Olympics? 

Of course, everyone couldn't help but notice NBC's unintentional homage to the late, great Macdonald. 

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We can't imagine how proud Macdonald must be, looking down on all of us and seeing his tweet continually being used so unironically by the media and the left. 

His family should sue for intellectual property theft. 

That's because there were no examples. At least none that would support NBC's fake narrative. 

The demand for racism in the media continues to VASTLY outpace the supply. 

Not to NBC. For them, the facts of the case are entirely irrelevant to their race-baiting. 

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No, we don't believe it works anymore. The ratio NBC received also says that it doesn't. 

Then again, far be it from the media to stop beating a long-dead horse before it is reduced to a shapeless, bloody pulp on the ground. 

HA. 

Leave it to Holly Briden. We all remember the 'Stop Asian Hate' slogans that the media touted for so long, all while ignoring the people who were actually attacking Asian-Americans. 

(Hint: it wasn't white conservatives.)

It's not that difficult to understand. We don't want foreign agents working in our government, or even being in America. 

There's nothing 'racist' about that sentiment. 

It's not hard for normal Americans. For the media? It is impossible. 

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HA! 

Maybe not written by Xi himself, but clearly, NBC's writers had an agenda. 

Hang on. We have to go find our surprised face to put on. 

As we said, this is not rocket surgery to figure out. 

Unless you happen to be a legacy media journo, that is. 

But at least NBC News could have had the decency to pay royalties to the Norm Macdonald estate before publishing their latest attempt to incite a race war. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CALIFORNIA CHINA ERIC SWALWELL KASH PATEL LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

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