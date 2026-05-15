Norm Would Be So Proud: NBC News Worries About the 'Backlash' After Chinese Agent Mayor Pleads Guilty



They've gone and done it again, America. The leftist media did the meme.

As Twitchy readers know, Eileen Wang (stop giggling), the mayor of Arcadia, California, recently announced that she will plead guilty to working as an agent for the Chinese government.

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Now, we're just waiting for Eric Swalwell to be charged with the same crime.

But, of course, to the dead legacy media, the story isn't that there are foreign agents within the government; the story is the REACTION from conservatives to the fact that there are foreign agents within the government.

Instead of going with 'Republicans pounce' this time, however, NBC News decided to pull out another all-time classic: the Norm Macdonald meme.

The resignation of a Southern California mayor who pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent for China has sparked backlash and reignited fears of anti-Asian discrimination. https://t.co/Vp2B5bDRGD — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 15, 2026

Oh, no! The backlash!

Say, have we mentioned before that you don't hate the media enough?

But racist comments began to appear on social media feeds soon after FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X the case against Wang. Many replies to Patel’s post announcing the charges suggested investigating other prominent Asian American women political figures. Others suggested violent punishment for her.



Advocates said they are concerned that this rhetoric is part of a long history of fear and discrimination that has proliferated for generations in regard to Asian communities, especially Chinese immigrants. Experts who spoke to NBC News said Asian people in the U.S. are often treated as perpetual outsiders, which can motivate violence in some cases.

For the record, we looked at Patel's post and -- SHOCKER -- NBC News is completely lying regarding the 'racist comments.'

Yes, some people suggested looking into others, such as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (whose family DOES live in China and work for the CCP) and Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao. People also demanded investigations into Swalwell, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and basically any elected official who has shown allegiance to other countries.

And there were no 'calls to violence,' other than the standard recommendation about the traditional punishment for people guilty of treason. (For the record, Wang is only expected to serve four years in prison.)

But what do we know? NBC had 'experts' and 'advocates' on their side.

Looks like we need to check out how deeply the CCP has infiltrated NBC. https://t.co/jn7Jpocqy3 — Chesty (@ChestyPullerGst) May 15, 2026

That sounds like a GREAT idea. Remember their fawning coverage of China during the Olympics?

Of course, everyone couldn't help but notice NBC's unintentional homage to the late, great Macdonald.

Norm McDonald would have been impressed. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) May 15, 2026

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We can't imagine how proud Macdonald must be, looking down on all of us and seeing his tweet continually being used so unironically by the media and the left.

At least give Norm credit if you're going to paraphrasehttps://t.co/wJDe6O0MRY — Zer0 and Sons Trading Company (@Zer0andSons) May 15, 2026

His family should sue for intellectual property theft.

They don't even cite any examples, just vaguely say that there were racist replies to Patel's tweet announcing the charges. https://t.co/pZVsKdjwle — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 15, 2026

That's because there were no examples. At least none that would support NBC's fake narrative.

absolutely incredible stuff. going after agents of the Chinese Communist Party who have grabbed the elected levers of power inside the United States is now being painted with the hint hint wink wink of racism. https://t.co/zlTAQp8ouz — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 15, 2026

The demand for racism in the media continues to VASTLY outpace the supply.

Look, no Sherlock Holmes here, but the ".... who pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent for China" seems relevant here https://t.co/FC53FqrgkY — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) May 15, 2026

Not to NBC. For them, the facts of the case are entirely irrelevant to their race-baiting.

My serious question, is does this work anymore? Does this dilute the outrage for the real problem anymore or no?



The goal of these pieces is not to inform, but for the media to help the globalists "fade the heat" for their role in installing these anti American invaders https://t.co/61gKlS4oTp — Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) May 15, 2026

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No, we don't believe it works anymore. The ratio NBC received also says that it doesn't.

Then again, far be it from the media to stop beating a long-dead horse before it is reduced to a shapeless, bloody pulp on the ground.

I worry young future surgeons will start randomly attacking Asians again and it will be ignored by the media again. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 15, 2026

HA.

Leave it to Holly Briden. We all remember the 'Stop Asian Hate' slogans that the media touted for so long, all while ignoring the people who were actually attacking Asian-Americans.

(Hint: it wasn't white conservatives.)

Not anti Asian, just anti communist spy. She’s very lucky we don’t treat spies as we should. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 15, 2026

It's not that difficult to understand. We don't want foreign agents working in our government, or even being in America.

There's nothing 'racist' about that sentiment.

I have no issue with Asians in America



I absolutely take issue with CCP spying on Americans via paid off political candidates and access to political power.



It’s not hard to see the difference @NBCNews — Fifty Marie (@ShadesOfPunky) May 15, 2026

It's not hard for normal Americans. For the media? It is impossible.

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Oh no! Won’t someone think about the spy? It was only light treason and she’s Asian! pic.twitter.com/6dpIFjFAdZ — TinNM 🏴 (@TinNM1) May 15, 2026

HA!

Maybe not written by Xi himself, but clearly, NBC's writers had an agenda.

I am not shocked these are the authors. https://t.co/P9REczUlc9 pic.twitter.com/W53dezwfFu — Vincent Parry. Scuba King (@VincentParry2) May 15, 2026

Hang on. We have to go find our surprised face to put on.

Calling out fraud perpetrated by someone illegally elected to office is not a reflection on the Asian community, it reflects on the corruption in California.



But your refusal to commit journalism out of fear of offending is noted, you hacks. https://t.co/MEw02LXgH2 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 15, 2026

As we said, this is not rocket surgery to figure out.

Unless you happen to be a legacy media journo, that is.

But at least NBC News could have had the decency to pay royalties to the Norm Macdonald estate before publishing their latest attempt to incite a race war.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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