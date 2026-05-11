Just When You Thought California Couldn't Get Worse: Arcadia Mayor Busted as Chinese Agent

Just when things can't look worse for California, something new is revealed and it looks worse for California.

NEW: Eileen Wang, the mayor of Arcadia, California, has been charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent for China, the Justice Department announced on Monday.



Wang agreed to plead guilty, the Justice Department said. https://t.co/61VZ41RJMF — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2026

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A Mayor of an American city will plead guilty to being an illegal foreign agent for China. How is this real?

Eileen Wang, the mayor of Arcadia, California, has been charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent for China, the Justice Department announced on Monday. Wang agreed to plead guilty, the Justice Department said.

🚨 Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang in California has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China in the United States.



Mayor Wang admitted to acting as a foreign agent from at least 2020 through 2022 - promoting PRC propaganda in the U.S. and acting… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 11, 2026

Kash Patel shared some additional information.

She is also guilty of using photoshop.

🚨CASE UPDATE from @FBILosAngeles: Arcadia, California, Mayor Federally Charged with Acting as Illegal Agent of the People’s Republic of China



Eileen Wang has been charged in federal court with acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). From late 2020… pic.twitter.com/xespi8DizV — FBI (@FBI) May 11, 2026

Eileen Wang has been charged in federal court with acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). From late 2020 through 2022, Wang and Yaoning “Mike” Sun worked at the direction and control of PRC government officials. They coordinated with U.S.-based individuals to promote the PRC’s interests by, among other things, promoting pro-PRC propaganda in the United States through U.S. News Center, a website that purported to be a news source for the local Chinese American community, and they received and executed directives from PRC government officials to post pro-PRC content on the website.

Apparently, there are assimilation issues happening here because she seems way more loyal to China than the United States.

How many more Eileen’s are out there in politics, Fortune 500 companies, universities and military? https://t.co/0n71l2ZwkE — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) May 11, 2026

That's the scary part.

A senior aide to NY Governors, Linda Sun, is also on trial right now for acting as an agent of the CCP.



I think people will be shocked once they realize just how many people in America China has on their payroll. https://t.co/E3Y6K9sAVL — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 11, 2026

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It's actually terrifying.

Now do Ilhan Omar for Somalia https://t.co/5RAMM5hB4H — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) May 11, 2026

Eric is looking to get in on some of that action.

Actual Chinese Communists are governing California! https://t.co/YIaEnvCKVt — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) May 11, 2026

It appears that way.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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