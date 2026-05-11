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Just When You Thought California Couldn't Get Worse: Arcadia Mayor Busted as Chinese Agent

justmindy
justmindy | 7:20 PM on May 11, 2026
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

Just when things can't look worse for California, something new is revealed and it looks worse for California.

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A Mayor of an American city will plead guilty to being an illegal foreign agent for China. How is this real?

Eileen Wang, the mayor of Arcadia, California, has been charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent for China, the Justice Department announced on Monday.

Wang agreed to plead guilty, the Justice Department said.

Kash Patel shared some additional information.

She is also guilty of using photoshop. 

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Eileen Wang has been charged in federal court with acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). From late 2020 through 2022, Wang and Yaoning “Mike” Sun worked at the direction and control of PRC government officials. They coordinated with U.S.-based individuals to promote the PRC’s interests by, among other things, promoting pro-PRC propaganda in the United States through U.S. News Center, a website that purported to be a news source for the local Chinese American community, and they received and executed directives from PRC government officials to post pro-PRC content on the website.

Apparently, there are assimilation issues happening here because she seems way more loyal to China than the United States.

That's the scary part.

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It's actually terrifying.

Eric is looking to get in on some of that action. 

It appears that way.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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