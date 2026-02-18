California Dem Mayor's Fiancé Just Sentenced as a Chinese Spy—And He Helped Her Win Office

Jamie Raskin Says Imbecilic Bigot and Fanatic Randy Fine Should Resign
justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on February 18, 2026
Twitter

Eileen Wang is the Mayor of a city in California called Arcadia. She is a Democrat. Her fiancé and former campaign manager was just sentenced to prison for being a Chinese spy. Yes, really.

Advertisement

This seems really problematic.

Apparently, this is a real problem for Democrats in California. 

Oh, of course. 

Between this and the revelation of Chinese elites having dozens of kids by American's surrogates, there seems to be some huge issues. 

To be fair, Swalwell has a ton of experience with having relationships with Chinese spies so they have that in common. 

Advertisement

It's almost like it's a feature and not a bug.

The story makes for funny retweets on X, but it is actually a hugely serious issue that needs much further investigation. 

If not, they aren't paying attention. 

Probably because today's Democrats don't seem to have any affection for America. 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement