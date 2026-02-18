California Dem Mayor's Fiancé Just Sentenced as a Chinese Spy—And He Helped Her Win Office

Eileen Wang is the Mayor of a city in California called Arcadia. She is a Democrat. Her fiancé and former campaign manager was just sentenced to prison for being a Chinese spy. Yes, really.

This is wild. A convicted Chinese spy just sentenced to federal prison was the campaign manager and fiancé of Eileen Wang, a Democrat mayor in the southern California city of Arcadia.



She needs to be removed from office immediately. pic.twitter.com/yVQzlAZ6AO — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) February 18, 2026

This seems really problematic.

Never forget, Diane Feinstein had a driver that was a Chinese spy for twenty freaking years. And Eric Fartwell slept with his Chinese spy. China owns politicians in California. — NatOne 🇺🇸 (@1NatOne1) February 18, 2026

Apparently, this is a real problem for Democrats in California.

I’m sure she was completely unaware 🙄 — MadelineStCyr (@MadelineStCyr) February 18, 2026

Oh, of course.

This doesn't surprise me at all! Start looking around in her district or all of the city for those chinese birthing homes and apartment recovery centers for women chinese immigrants. — Time_will_tell (@JoAnn4290763923) February 18, 2026

Between this and the revelation of Chinese elites having dozens of kids by American's surrogates, there seems to be some huge issues.

It’s ok, they’re about to elect this guy….he’ll fix everything 🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/w8HIPHVD4W — NW Temper (@Ecrow69) February 18, 2026

To be fair, Swalwell has a ton of experience with having relationships with Chinese spies so they have that in common.

When your closest advisor is a Chinese spy, "mayor" starts looking a lot like "foreign asset." 👀 — Salt T (@Salt_T1) February 18, 2026

Not only will she not be removed from office, she's likely to be mayor of LA, and then governor of CA.



Democrats protect and promote the most corrupt of their kind. — Phil (@Phil06382660) February 18, 2026

It's almost like it's a feature and not a bug.

If this is accurate, it’s not a gossip story. It’s a national security failure.



At minimum: full independent investigation, disclose every contact + donor link, and immediate suspension from any sensitive access until cleared. Local offices are soft targets for foreign… — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 18, 2026

The story makes for funny retweets on X, but it is actually a hugely serious issue that needs much further investigation.

anyone noticing a patten here? — Leroy Groffier (@LeroyGroffier) February 18, 2026

If not, they aren't paying attention.

Why am I not surprised at all. — Nevada Bob ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@NVBob_Patriot) February 18, 2026

Probably because today's Democrats don't seem to have any affection for America.

