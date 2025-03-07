Dumbest Person on Twitter Strikes Again: Wajahat Ali Faceplants With Attempted Dunk on SpaceX

Chuck Schumer’s Meltdown: Democrats Cling to the Department of Education Like It’s Their...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:10 PM on March 07, 2025
meme

There is an informal debate in ... ahem ... certain corners of Twitter every once in a while for the official title of 'Dumbest Person on the Platform.' Two of the perennial finalists for that crown are always Ian Millhiser and Wajahat Ali (who we not-so-affectionately call 'Wajasshat').

And while Millhiser certainly has some jaw-dropping boners to his credit -- most recently when he denounced the Constitution to try to 'own' Donald Trump -- it's starting to look like Ali is ending the debate once and for all by running away with the title forever. 

Two of his epic faceplants JUST LAST MONTH ALONE included blaming Trump for a place crash that happened ... in Canada and claiming it was a 'victory against racism' that the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl

It is almost impossible to imagine being that broken.

Last night, Ali sought to cement his place at the top of Dumbass Mountain by taking on Elon Musk and Space X. 

As many on Twitter witnessed yesterday, one of SpaceX's prototype Starships broke up shortly after liftoff in Texas and crashed in a brilliant light show over the Bahamas. 

There was no one aboard the experimental test flight, of course, but Ali still couldn't resist ignorantly trying to claim that Musk and SpaceX were 'putting astronauts at risk.' 

It didn't take long for Twitter to jump all over Ali and his ignorance, not just about SpaceX but about the entire history of space flight in the United States. 

This response may have been the most epic of all (apologies in advance for the salty language). 

Wow. It sure sounds to us like SpaceX has a pretty darn good track record as it continues to push and expand the envelope of what mankind can accomplish with space travel (including catching returning rockets with giant robot chopsticks called 'Mechazilla'). 

That sight will never NOT be breathtaking to behold. 

Oh, but Ali doesn't care about that. He just likes to spread his ignorance and hatred as far and wide as he can. 

If Ali EVER knew what he was talking about, even a little bit, in the famous words of Morrissey and The Smiths, 'Lord knows, it would be the first time.'

Those were tragedies, and it is not a knock on NASA to acknowledge them. When you are attempting feats that man has only dreamed of before, sometimes, people are tragically but inevitably going to die. 

So far, however, the hundreds of flights conducted by SpaceX have not resulted in the death of a single astronaut. 

LOL. Either Ali is that stupid, or he thinks his followers are. 

Likely both. 

Even NASA itself recognizes the amazing work SpaceX is doing. 

Chalk that contract up to yet another fact about which Ali is ignorant and uninformed. 

Before we leave Ali to collect his trophy for Dumbest Person on Twitter, here are just a few more simple facts he might be interested in. 

Oops, Ali. Major league 'oops.'

When it comes to what SpaceX is doing with space exploration, that IS, in fact, rocket science

On the contrary, having just a basic understanding of facts and history is not. 

Sadly for Wajahat Ali, even that is just too big a hurdle for him to ever overcome. 

ELON MUSK FAIL LEFTISTS WAJAHAT ALI

