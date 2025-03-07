Dumbest Person on Twitter Strikes Again: Wajahat Ali Faceplants With Attempted Dunk on SpaceX

There is an informal debate in ... ahem ... certain corners of Twitter every once in a while for the official title of 'Dumbest Person on the Platform.' Two of the perennial finalists for that crown are always Ian Millhiser and Wajahat Ali (who we not-so-affectionately call 'Wajasshat').

And while Millhiser certainly has some jaw-dropping boners to his credit -- most recently when he denounced the Constitution to try to 'own' Donald Trump -- it's starting to look like Ali is ending the debate once and for all by running away with the title forever.

Two of his epic faceplants JUST LAST MONTH ALONE included blaming Trump for a place crash that happened ... in Canada and claiming it was a 'victory against racism' that the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl.

It is almost impossible to imagine being that broken.

Last night, Ali sought to cement his place at the top of Dumbass Mountain by taking on Elon Musk and Space X.

As many on Twitter witnessed yesterday, one of SpaceX's prototype Starships broke up shortly after liftoff in Texas and crashed in a brilliant light show over the Bahamas.

The eighth test flight of the Starship lost control and crashed. The wreckage streaked across the sky and turned into a shining meteor.#SpaceX #STARSHIP pic.twitter.com/uSYaaGFmil — Bruce Lee (@gpwah123) March 7, 2025

There was no one aboard the experimental test flight, of course, but Ali still couldn't resist ignorantly trying to claim that Musk and SpaceX were 'putting astronauts at risk.'

Thank you NASA for not relying on @elonmusk's exploding Space X rockets. Please keep astronauts alive and make space travel great again. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 7, 2025

It didn't take long for Twitter to jump all over Ali and his ignorance, not just about SpaceX but about the entire history of space flight in the United States.

This response may have been the most epic of all (apologies in advance for the salty language).

NASA has lost 42 spacecraft and 17 astronauts.



DoD has lost 550 spacecraft.



Space X has lost 9 spacecraft out of 477 launches. Frequently the ones being lost are EXPEREMENTAL. @WajahatAli continues to be the dumbest m***erf***er on this platform. https://t.co/QDFRAIqshp — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) March 7, 2025

Wow. It sure sounds to us like SpaceX has a pretty darn good track record as it continues to push and expand the envelope of what mankind can accomplish with space travel (including catching returning rockets with giant robot chopsticks called 'Mechazilla').

Mechazilla has caught the Super Heavy booster! pic.twitter.com/JFeJSdnQ5x — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 6, 2025

That sight will never NOT be breathtaking to behold.

Oh, but Ali doesn't care about that. He just likes to spread his ignorance and hatred as far and wide as he can.

Regardless of subject matter… from aeronautics to zymurgy



You are, and always will be, out of your depth. — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) March 7, 2025

It’d be great if you knew what you were talking about once. Just once. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) March 7, 2025

If Ali EVER knew what he was talking about, even a little bit, in the famous words of Morrissey and The Smiths, 'Lord knows, it would be the first time.'

NASA lost 3 astronauts on the ground during capsule testing because nobody thought a pure oxygen atmosphere would be dangerously around electronics, but sure, Mars Man Bad. https://t.co/7BDRxl7Y8S — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) March 7, 2025

My dude. NO. I dated Gus Grissom's son for a while; do you even remember Gus? How about the Challenger? No? — Pam D (@soirchick) March 7, 2025

Those were tragedies, and it is not a knock on NASA to acknowledge them. When you are attempting feats that man has only dreamed of before, sometimes, people are tragically but inevitably going to die.

So far, however, the hundreds of flights conducted by SpaceX have not resulted in the death of a single astronaut.

NASA rockets never exploded. It's just science. https://t.co/OnpCHG3got — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 7, 2025

LOL. Either Ali is that stupid, or he thinks his followers are.

Likely both.

Even NASA itself recognizes the amazing work SpaceX is doing.

Chalk that contract up to yet another fact about which Ali is ignorant and uninformed.

.@IfindRetards This guys is consistently saying the most retarded things possible. https://t.co/cO8mGyuB3d pic.twitter.com/eolWIUCKph — Matt Crowder (@mattcrowder07) March 7, 2025

Before we leave Ali to collect his trophy for Dumbest Person on Twitter, here are just a few more simple facts he might be interested in.

So painfully ignorant about the most basic facts.



1. NASA does use SpaceX rockets.

2. Falcon rockets are the most reliable in history.

3. Starship, the most ambitious spacecraft ever, exploded during an experimental flight.

4. The rocket launch and capture were a success. https://t.co/kxPNnZ3ViV — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) March 7, 2025

Oops, Ali. Major league 'oops.'

When it comes to what SpaceX is doing with space exploration, that IS, in fact, rocket science

On the contrary, having just a basic understanding of facts and history is not.

Sadly for Wajahat Ali, even that is just too big a hurdle for him to ever overcome.