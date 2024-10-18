But Trump Is a 'Threat to Democracy': Ian Millhiser Joins Leftists in Denouncing the Constitution

Earlier this week, Ian Millhiser, the Supreme Court 'reporter' for Vox, wrote what is possibly the most anti-American articles we have seen in quite some time.

It's one thing for the left to wail and gnash their teeth about Trump. We're used to that. But Millhiser took this to a completely lower level of insanity this week when he argued that our founding document, the United States Constitution is bad and needs to be completely rewritten.

The United States Constitution is actually quite badhttps://t.co/ARQblJomcR — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 16, 2024

We're not going to go through the entire article. First of all, we don't want to punish our readers in that way, More importantly, last night, Twitchy's Aaron Walker wrote a deep dive into the Vox article, decimating Millhiser's arguments paragraph by paragraph. We highly recommend reading that article to understand how flimsy and even seditious Millhiser's case is.

In summary, Millhiser argues that the Constitution prevents his party from exerting complete control over the American people because it is designed to protect OUR rights and limit the government's powers, not the other way around.

Here is his conclusion:

Realistically, turning the United States into a nation where every vote counts equally — and where each voter is actually able to shape the judiciary — would require rewriting its Constitution. Until that happens, Democrats like Harris will struggle to win elections even when most Americans support them. And Democratic presidents will increasingly be at the mercy of Republicans in both the Senate and the courts.

Every vote DOES count equally in America. Assuming Democrats aren't manufacturing them, that is.

And no, Ian. Even if Kamala wins the popular vote, that does not mean that most Americans support her.

But the fundamental fact Millhiser misses is that this is what the Constitution is designed to do. And when Republicans hold the Presidency and majorities in Congress, it limits them the same way it limits Democrats when they are in control.

As Walker noted last night, this is a feature, not a bug.

But we wanted to cover this monumentally ignorant tweet and article from Millhiser a second time just to show how badly he got ratioed on Twitter for just completely failing to grasp why the Constitution is such an important and historic document.

The men who wrote the Constitution were exponentially, infinitely smarter than Millhiser.

Leftists like Millhiser are always unable to perceive reality in anything but the immediate present. Democrats hold power right now in so many ways, so naturally, the Constitution must be eliminated so that they can hold onto that power.

If Democrats lose in November, Millhiser fails to understand how the document will protect his minority viewpoint.

Bingo.

You have made a wise decision in not clicking on it. Millhiser only wants an America that he -- or his party at least -- can control. We can think of several countries that would accommodate him.

But we don't think he'd enjoy living in any of them very much, or he already would have gone.

They are telling us who they are and you can bet your ... butt that we believe them.

LOL. It's about as tough a call as choosing between pizza and beer on one hand and oral surgery with no anesthetic on the other.

Yes, Millhiser is known for being quite stupid. Or an engagement farmer. He's the same person who argued over the summer that it was silly for Kamala Harris to have to do interviews and let people know where she stands on issues.

We are very happy that the Constitution makes the left cry. But it is a critical reminder that we can never let them have control or they will destroy our Republic. Eagerly. Giddily.

It is The Iron Law of Woke Projection.

They claim that Trump is a 'threat to democracy' while they freely and openly write articles like Millhiser's to tell everyone how they want to destroy America.

It is important to remember that, to the left, democracy means something different. The Soviet Union called itself a democracy. So does North Korea.

That is the kind of 'democracy' that the left wants.

'Fatuous nincompoop.' We like that. We need to bring creative insults like that back into the common vernacular.

HAHAHA.

Millhiser deserves the GIF from Billy Madison:





You should never even go 10 percent Ian.

One user on Twitter had a quite musical way of telling Millhiser what he could do with his 'Constitution is bad' take (Warning for some NSFW language here):

HA. Thank you to GAYLE for recording that song.

We will volunteer to take Millhiser's dog, by the way.

If he has one, which is highly doubtful for someone who hates America as much as he does.