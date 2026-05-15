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Grifting, Humorless Scolds: BLM Protests Kevin Hart's Roast Because There Was a George Floyd Joke

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on May 15, 2026
Meme


Why is George Floyd so beloved by the left? Because he's so breathtaking. 

If you missed the Netflix Roast of Kevin Hart that debuted last Sunday, you missed much funnier -- and far more brutal -- jokes than that one. 

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As our Sam Janney described this week, this is what roasts are for. If you don't like hilarious and savage insults, you probably shouldn't tune in. We know that Chelsea Handler, for one, wishes she had never shown up for the event, that's for sure. 

But, of course, America is filled with humorless scolds who just LIVE to get offended at events like this. And who better to spark a leftist manufactured outrage conniption than their hero, Saint George Floyd? 

During the roast, Tony Hinchcliffe DARED to mock Floyd, the career criminal who died of a fentanyl overdose. 

With a warning for some very NSFW language, here is the clip (which includes many other hilarious jokes):  

Now, we can understand how Floyd's family didn't enjoy that joke. They issued a statement earlier in the week condemning it.

But most other people in the room, and the millions who watched online, thought it was extremely funny. Even Hart. 

Again, this is what roasts are. They aren't for the pearl-clutchers.  

Apparently, they are also not for BLM. The statement from Floyd's family wasn't enough for them. Today, they held a full-fledged press conference to protest the joke, Kevin Hart, and Netflix (apparently looking for the deepest pockets they can try to sue). 

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The BLM activist speaking there is Nekima Levy Armstrong. She has clearly never heard of the Streisand Effect, because a lot more people have heard the joke now, particularly after she repeated it, nearly word for word. 

And even she couldn't help but laugh at it!

We appreciate the clarification. Because we were certain this had to be a parody. 

Then, we remembered that the left, particularly the race hustlers, are beyond parody. 

At another point in the roast, comedian Pete Davidson made a pretty brutal dig at Hinchcliffe and Charlie Kirk

We're sure Erika Kirk didn't appreciate that joke, but you know what didn't happen? Turning Point USA didn't hold a freaking press conference about it, trying to shame Netflix into removing the special.

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The grift must flow. 

They sure have held a lot of outraged press conferences, though, haven't they? 

Since BLM activists get their fake extensions in such a twist over any jokes related to their patron saint, it sure would be a shame if we posted even more of them.

Like this one. We would never want to post this one. 

Or this one. 

And Heaven -- or Saint George -- forbid that we post this one. 

You get the idea. 

BLM can pretend that Floyd is a sacred cow, but that's just going to make everyone else laugh at them -- and him -- even harder. 

Except that people make jokes about Jesus every day. Some of them are pretty darn funny. 

No one holds a press conference about those jokes because Jesus, unlike Floyd, IS God and is NOT a false idol. 

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As noted above, the money they steal from dumb donors for their own enrichment must be drying up. 

There's the dead giveaway right there. 

It's all fake Kabuki theater. That's all BLM has ever been.

Ahh, we knew we remembered her from somewhere. 

Hopefully, she can be tried in a courtroom right next to Mr. Lemon

BLM might be an endangered species, but it's not yet extinct. 

Oops. Did we just post another George Floyd 'I can't breathe' joke? 

Shame on us. 

We're sorry. 

[Editor's Note: Neither Calvin nor any of us at Twitchy is, in fact, sorry.]

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Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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