Grifting, Humorless Scolds: BLM Protests Kevin Hart's Roast Because There Was a George Floyd Joke



Why is George Floyd so beloved by the left? Because he's so breathtaking.

If you missed the Netflix Roast of Kevin Hart that debuted last Sunday, you missed much funnier -- and far more brutal -- jokes than that one.

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As our Sam Janney described this week, this is what roasts are for. If you don't like hilarious and savage insults, you probably shouldn't tune in. We know that Chelsea Handler, for one, wishes she had never shown up for the event, that's for sure.

But, of course, America is filled with humorless scolds who just LIVE to get offended at events like this. And who better to spark a leftist manufactured outrage conniption than their hero, Saint George Floyd?

During the roast, Tony Hinchcliffe DARED to mock Floyd, the career criminal who died of a fentanyl overdose.

With a warning for some very NSFW language, here is the clip (which includes many other hilarious jokes):

Tony Hinchcliffe made a WILD George Floyd joke while roasting Kevin Hart 💀



“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” pic.twitter.com/33T2anzhja — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 11, 2026

Now, we can understand how Floyd's family didn't enjoy that joke. They issued a statement earlier in the week condemning it.

But most other people in the room, and the millions who watched online, thought it was extremely funny. Even Hart.

Again, this is what roasts are. They aren't for the pearl-clutchers.

Apparently, they are also not for BLM. The statement from Floyd's family wasn't enough for them. Today, they held a full-fledged press conference to protest the joke, Kevin Hart, and Netflix (apparently looking for the deepest pockets they can try to sue).

🚨 BLM leaders hold press conference on the crisis of Netflix allowing a joke about George Floyd… pic.twitter.com/lIhEba2U2n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 15, 2026

The BLM activist speaking there is Nekima Levy Armstrong. She has clearly never heard of the Streisand Effect, because a lot more people have heard the joke now, particularly after she repeated it, nearly word for word.

And even she couldn't help but laugh at it!

Just to clarify. No, this isn't AI or a skit. https://t.co/TjqAaSCVgS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 15, 2026

We appreciate the clarification. Because we were certain this had to be a parody.

Then, we remembered that the left, particularly the race hustlers, are beyond parody.

Thou shall not use the name of Saint George Floyd in vain! https://t.co/qFseMtqNc2 — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) May 15, 2026

At another point in the roast, comedian Pete Davidson made a pretty brutal dig at Hinchcliffe and Charlie Kirk.

We're sure Erika Kirk didn't appreciate that joke, but you know what didn't happen? Turning Point USA didn't hold a freaking press conference about it, trying to shame Netflix into removing the special.

It goes without saying that NOBODY should ever protest a JOKE but it's telling that they're not mad about the CHARLIE KIRK jokes. That mansion money must be dryin' up. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) May 15, 2026

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The grift must flow.

Why does BLM still have “leaders” 😂 pic.twitter.com/SxpZQlw9Qq — Humannoyed_b (@Humannoyed_b) May 15, 2026

They sure have held a lot of outraged press conferences, though, haven't they?

Since BLM activists get their fake extensions in such a twist over any jokes related to their patron saint, it sure would be a shame if we posted even more of them.

Like this one. We would never want to post this one.

Or this one.

And Heaven -- or Saint George -- forbid that we post this one.

You get the idea.

BLM can pretend that Floyd is a sacred cow, but that's just going to make everyone else laugh at them -- and him -- even harder.

Damn he really is like Jesus Christ to them. https://t.co/2iCfsmsI1E — BENZO-KAZOOIE (@BENZOTOOIE) May 15, 2026

Except that people make jokes about Jesus every day. Some of them are pretty darn funny.

No one holds a press conference about those jokes because Jesus, unlike Floyd, IS God and is NOT a false idol.

An actual press conference about a joke told by a comedian at a roast.



Do they think it’s still 2020? https://t.co/4GQSxabIaP — Ian Prior (@iandprior) May 15, 2026

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As noted above, the money they steal from dumb donors for their own enrichment must be drying up.

lmao she forgot she was supposed to be mad at the joke and cracked up for a second while remembering it https://t.co/Oh9OfYT1x5 pic.twitter.com/IgLzKd29Xs — 地獄ケーキ(Hokusaist)👹🐉🗡️🇺🇸 (@JigokuCake) May 15, 2026

There's the dead giveaway right there.

It's all fake Kabuki theater. That's all BLM has ever been.

Important to remember -



This woman - Nekima Levy Armstrong - has made millions of dollars through a nonprofit network/ consulting firm that monetizes racial outrage.



She also led the storming of Cities Church in St. Paul over ICE (alongside Don Lemon) https://t.co/MIp7JEYaQ2 — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 15, 2026

Ahh, we knew we remembered her from somewhere.

Hopefully, she can be tried in a courtroom right next to Mr. Lemon.

I didn’t realize there were any BLM leaders left after the indictments. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) May 15, 2026

BLM might be an endangered species, but it's not yet extinct.

Aren’t they all in prison yet? Too funny, now I can’t breathe! 🤣🤣💀💀 — Jreff (@DrDowder) May 15, 2026

Oops. Did we just post another George Floyd 'I can't breathe' joke?

Shame on us.

We're sorry.

[Editor's Note: Neither Calvin nor any of us at Twitchy is, in fact, sorry.]





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