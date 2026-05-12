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Kevin Hart's Roast Proves Once and for ALL that Woke Is DEAD (and NOBODY Likes Chelsea Handler) - WATCH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on May 12, 2026
MEME Artist Angie

In a night that will hopefully be remembered as the final nail in wokeness’s coffin, Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart delivered comedy gold—and a brutal reality check. While Chelsea Handler arrived ready to swing at everyone from MAGA comedians to her fellow celebs, the tables turned spectacularly when Shane Gillis stepped up to introduce her.

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What followed was a masterclass in old-school roasting that left the audience roaring and Handler visibly rattled. Note, none of this is safe for work, so if you're going to listen in public, we would suggest you wear earbuds or headphones. Of course, you be you and do what you want, but please remember, we warned you.

Post continues:

... Epstein's house in 2010. You can look it up, there's articles... Prince Andrew and Woody Allen were there."

While that was definitely vicious, nobody was more of an assassin with a mic than Tony Hinchcliffe.

Even WE 'yikes'-ed a little while watching him destroy the entire room (and especially, Chelsea Handler).

Oof.

So brutal.

And you can tell, many of the others were trying to be good sports about all of it, but many of his barbs landed. Especially when it came to Chelsea Handler, whose response was pure, unfiltered defensiveness. The woman who built a career on sharp-tongued takedowns suddenly looked cornered. Her comeback—referencing Gillis’s past SNL troubles—landed flat, dripping with the kind of forced outrage that screams 'I’m not mad, you’re mad.' Viewers could see it in her posture, her tight smile, and the way she tried to regain control. She was clearly furious that the same cancel-culture tactics she’s cheered for years weren’t shielding her this time.

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Thank God, woke is dead.

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ABORTION ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ENTERTAINMENT REDISTRICTING SCOTT JENNINGS

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