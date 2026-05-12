Kevin Hart's Roast Proves Once and for ALL that Woke Is DEAD (and NOBODY Likes Chelsea Handler) - WATCH

In a night that will hopefully be remembered as the final nail in wokeness’s coffin, Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart delivered comedy gold—and a brutal reality check. While Chelsea Handler arrived ready to swing at everyone from MAGA comedians to her fellow celebs, the tables turned spectacularly when Shane Gillis stepped up to introduce her.

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What followed was a masterclass in old-school roasting that left the audience roaring and Handler visibly rattled. Note, none of this is safe for work, so if you're going to listen in public, we would suggest you wear earbuds or headphones. Of course, you be you and do what you want, but please remember, we warned you.

Shane Gillis: "Chelsea is a Zionist.. speaking of dead kids, she's a big fan of abortions. Chelsea's been scrapped more times than the grill at Benihana..."pic.twitter.com/2DHEAG0YBo



"Speaking of tossing tiny shrimp into a child's mouth, Chelsea Handler went to dinner at Jeffrey… — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) May 11, 2026

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... Epstein's house in 2010. You can look it up, there's articles... Prince Andrew and Woody Allen were there."

While that was definitely vicious, nobody was more of an assassin with a mic than Tony Hinchcliffe.

Even WE 'yikes'-ed a little while watching him destroy the entire room (and especially, Chelsea Handler).

Kevin Hart roast was good… but @TonyHinchcliffe was the main event. Absolute assassin with a mic. pic.twitter.com/RzmpdLbRvI — Everintrigued (@EverIntrigued) May 11, 2026

Oof.

So brutal.

And you can tell, many of the others were trying to be good sports about all of it, but many of his barbs landed. Especially when it came to Chelsea Handler, whose response was pure, unfiltered defensiveness. The woman who built a career on sharp-tongued takedowns suddenly looked cornered. Her comeback—referencing Gillis’s past SNL troubles—landed flat, dripping with the kind of forced outrage that screams 'I’m not mad, you’re mad.' Viewers could see it in her posture, her tight smile, and the way she tried to regain control. She was clearly furious that the same cancel-culture tactics she’s cheered for years weren’t shielding her this time.

Thank God, woke is dead.

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