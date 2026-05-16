BBC: Man Drives Car Into Pedestrians in Italy Before Trying to Stab Them

We'll give credit to the BBC for not writing that a car drove into a group of pedestrians in Italy … the BBC acknowledges in its headline that a man was driving the car. It wasn't one of the American SUVs that just plows into a Christmas parade. We're not told much about the man, but the BBC did publish a name floated by Italy's "far-right" Deputy Prime Minister.

Advertisement

Man drives car into pedestrians in Italy before trying to stab them https://t.co/WHK6vPwzfm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 16, 2026

The BBC World News reports:

A man has driven his car into pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena, injuring eight people, four seriously, officials say. They include a woman who reportedly had both her legs crushed. Passers-by gave chase and managed to detain the man, in his 30s, and hand him over to police. … Modena's mayor said it appeared the driver "deliberately drove on to the pavement, hitting several people and crashing into a shop window". "He then got out of his car and brandished a knife," [City Mayor Massimo] Mezzetti said.

The man is reportedly an Italian national:

The mayor said the suspect was an Italian national born in Bergamo, "but of Maghreb origins". He lives in the province of Modena. Italy's far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini named the suspect on X as Salim El Koudri.

We're shocked that the BBC would use someone on the far right as a source in its reporting.

His race and name is purposely left out due to social cohesion concerns go back to sleep people and remember it's a religion of peace. — Hobbit of hyperinflation (@HHyperinflation) May 16, 2026

Driving the car into the crowd and then stabbing.......seems to fit a specific demographic type or religious influence they are not mentioning. — Plato_or_playdoh (@platoORplaydoh) May 16, 2026

There seems to be one missing detail in your headline.

Gee, what might that be? — Bill Oetjen (@BillOetjen) May 16, 2026

Was it the far right I keep hearing about — Anthony (@AndrewBundy13) May 16, 2026

Come on BBC, you know he accidentally drove into them and then accidentally stabbed them! — Pasqui (@Pasqui701) May 16, 2026

"City Mayor Massimo Mezzeti added that it would be "even more serious" if it turned out to be a premeditated attack."



There are very few people who would believe that this was not what he was planning to do. — Bill Stevens (@Stevenw87015706) May 16, 2026

Yeah, after he accelerated into the crowd and then got out of his car, brandishing a knife.

I’m sure he’s a typical Italian — T-Bone (@DrTBops) May 16, 2026

Salim El Koudri is not a hater of the West though. Just a random Italian lad with a car and a knife. — Philo Beddoe (@PhiloBe49150099) May 16, 2026

Enriching . Coming to a town near you with government doing naff all to stop it — me (@m77kat77) May 16, 2026

Advertisement

Let me guess....Catholic? Hindu? No, wait, Jewish, right? Gosh, I'm drawing a blank here. I wonder why there are so many stabbings, rape and purposeful vehicular homicides in Europe, these days. Must be climate change. — Tre Law (@TreLawsomeness) May 16, 2026

Amish again — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) May 16, 2026

This reminds us of the infamous Southport riots in the United Kingdom, incited when a man killed three little girls at a dance camp with a knife. Prime Minister Kier Starmer decried the anti-immigrant backlash, as the stabber was a British citizen and the son of Muslim migrants.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.