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BBC: Man Drives Car Into Pedestrians in Italy Before Trying to Stab Them

Brett T. | 3:30 PM on May 16, 2026
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We'll give credit to the BBC for not writing that a car drove into a group of pedestrians in Italy … the BBC acknowledges in its headline that a man was driving the car. It wasn't one of the American SUVs that just plows into a Christmas parade. We're not told much about the man, but the BBC did publish a name floated by Italy's "far-right" Deputy Prime Minister.

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The BBC World News reports:

A man has driven his car into pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena, injuring eight people, four seriously, officials say.

They include a woman who reportedly had both her legs crushed.

Passers-by gave chase and managed to detain the man, in his 30s, and hand him over to police.

Modena's mayor said it appeared the driver "deliberately drove on to the pavement, hitting several people and crashing into a shop window".

"He then got out of his car and brandished a knife," [City Mayor Massimo] Mezzetti said.

The man is reportedly an Italian national:

The mayor said the suspect was an Italian national born in Bergamo, "but of Maghreb origins". He lives in the province of Modena.

Italy's far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini named the suspect on X as Salim El Koudri.

We're shocked that the BBC would use someone on the far right as a source in its reporting.

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Yeah, after he accelerated into the crowd and then got out of his car, brandishing a knife.

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This reminds us of the infamous Southport riots in the United Kingdom, incited when a man killed three little girls at a dance camp with a knife. Prime Minister Kier Starmer decried the anti-immigrant backlash, as the stabber was a British citizen and the son of Muslim migrants.

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