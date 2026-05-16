Trust the Experts! Here's Another '10 Years Until...' Climate Change Fear Mongering Fail (From 2016)

We've been advised repeatedly over the years to "trust the experts," and everybody knows what has happened to that former credibility.

One of our more recent stories revolved around previous predictions about what would happen to the state of Florida because of man-made climate change, including these doozies:

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1982 CBS News report—featuring a 34 year old Al Gore—predicts the "widespread disruption of agriculture", and 25% of Florida ending up underwater, "due to the burning of coal and oil". pic.twitter.com/X6FXW7aQyo — T (@Rifleman4WVU) May 25, 2024

The New York Times reports that east coast beaches could disappear within 25 years.



Oh wait, never mind, this was written 30 years ago.



🔗https://t.co/9NbCuHtNOE pic.twitter.com/UdUzatc8DK — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) November 21, 2025

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended up mocking those predictions.

MAZE (@mazemoore) found another classic from a "climate change expert" that's aged wonderfully. If this were to have been correct, you wouldn't be around to be reading this right now:

2016. Guy McPherson (a climate change expert, scientist, and professor from the University of Arizona) says that there will not be any humans on the planet by 2026 due to the effects of climate change.



Trust the scientists. 😜🤣 pic.twitter.com/1Z8kElagAl — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 15, 2026

That's probably one of the bigger fear mongering fails we've ever seen.

These people are all grifting frauds but the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/wChXykwh1X — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) May 15, 2026

This guy must have made so much money spreading this hysteria. Invited to all the big "climate summits." — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 15, 2026

He must have learned it from the Goracle.

I think we only survived because his hair helmet blocked out the sun. https://t.co/8fQ3ie6cHS — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) May 15, 2026

Whew!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (which includes psychotic climate change alarmists).

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