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Trust the Experts! Here's Another '10 Years Until...' Climate Change Fear Mongering Fail (From 2016)

Doug P. | 2:44 PM on May 16, 2026
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We've been advised repeatedly over the years to "trust the experts," and everybody knows what has happened to that former credibility. 

One of our more recent stories revolved around previous predictions about what would happen to the state of Florida because of man-made climate change, including these doozies:

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended up mocking those predictions.

MAZE (@mazemoore) found another classic from a "climate change expert" that's aged wonderfully. If this were to have been correct, you wouldn't be around to be reading this right now: 

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That's probably one of the bigger fear mongering fails we've ever seen.

He must have learned it from the Goracle

Whew!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (which includes psychotic climate change alarmists).

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