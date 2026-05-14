ARGLE RAR! Jonathan Turley Calls Shady AF Marc Elias Out for Being a...
That Lee Zeldin Kept from LAUGHING After Patty Murray Asked Him This Abortion...
Newsom Gets Caught as His Career Comes to a Close
AWFUL: Fairfax County DA Steve Descano Forced to Admit He Reduced Sentence for...
VIP
Kamala Harris Wants Dems to Hold a 'No Bad Ideas' Brainstorm Session (Here's...
CNN (!) DROPS Dimbulb AG Jay Jones for Ranting About Politics Instead of...
Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony...
HA! Never Seen Her Make THAT Face Before: Ana Navarro Flames OUT After...
VIP
VA Democrats Who Ran for Now Nonexistent Lobster District Have a Whole Lot...
Ex NYC Mayor Eric Adams Interrupts the Mamdani Budget Celebration and Demonization of...
Schadenfreude-a-PALOOZA! Abigail Spanberger VETOS Collective Bargaining and HOOBOY, Their...
TOO Perfect! Group That Leaked Pete Buttigieg's Authenticity Coaching Video Just Made Thin...
Gavin Newsom's Attempted Mockery of Trump's Reflecting Pool Project Quickly Derailed and B...
AOC FAWNING All Over Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Budget MAGIC in NYC Runs Head...

Eye Roll of the Day: Politico Reports Dems Are Prepared to 'Ditch the Niceties' in Redistricting Battle

Doug P. | 1:55 PM on May 14, 2026
Meme screenshot

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had previously promised to bring "maximum warfare" ahead of the Virginia redistricting referendum being struck down by the state's Supreme Court. Jeffries also dared the Republicans to "F around and find out." 

Advertisement

In short, the Democratic rhetoric has been unhinged while they've been experiencing backfire after backfire on redistricting

Politico's spin is hack-tastic on two levels. First it's being reported that the Dems have been pushing against gerrymandering for decades, and are going to "ditch the niceties." This is laughable: 

Is Politico trying to give the Babylon Bee a run for their money?

The Republicans have been beating the Democrats at their own game and are now furious, and outlets like Politico are obviously happy to help them with the laughable spin. 

Recommended

Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Politico: Democrats are now going to drop the niceties. Unreal.

Amazing, isn't it?

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid)
Sam J.
ARGLE RAR! Jonathan Turley Calls Shady AF Marc Elias Out for Being a Seditious LUNATIC and He Can't DEAL
Sam J.
That Lee Zeldin Kept from LAUGHING After Patty Murray Asked Him This Abortion Question Is IMPRESSIVE -Vid
Sam J.
AWFUL: Fairfax County DA Steve Descano Forced to Admit He Reduced Sentence for Illegal Who Raped a Minor
Sam J.
CNN (!) DROPS Dimbulb AG Jay Jones for Ranting About Politics Instead of Answering Redistricting Question
Sam J.
HA! Never Seen Her Make THAT Face Before: Ana Navarro Flames OUT After Getting Owned in Duffy Debate -Vid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid) Sam J.
Advertisement