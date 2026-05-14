Eye Roll of the Day: Politico Reports Dems Are Prepared to 'Ditch the Niceties' in Redistricting Battle

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had previously promised to bring "maximum warfare" ahead of the Virginia redistricting referendum being struck down by the state's Supreme Court. Jeffries also dared the Republicans to "F around and find out."

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In short, the Democratic rhetoric has been unhinged while they've been experiencing backfire after backfire on redistricting.

Politico's spin is hack-tastic on two levels. First it's being reported that the Dems have been pushing against gerrymandering for decades, and are going to "ditch the niceties." This is laughable:

After more than a decade of pushing for anti-gerrymandering measures, Dems are gearing up to play political hardball as the GOP gains the redistricting upper hand.



“We will beat the far-right extremists,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.https://t.co/IujO1Esebj — POLITICO (@politico) May 14, 2026

Is Politico trying to give the Babylon Bee a run for their money?

Cut the pro-Democrat BS Politico. Democrats have been gerrymandering for years. Republicans just decided to join the fight. pic.twitter.com/lSdLJKSeu8 — Erickson (@erickson_68) May 14, 2026

The Republicans have been beating the Democrats at their own game and are now furious, and outlets like Politico are obviously happy to help them with the laughable spin.

Hakeem Jeffries’ rhetoric:



"Crush their souls."



"We're not going to unilaterally disarm. Not now, not ever."



"We are in an era of maximum warfare everywhere, all the time."



"Republican policies are doing violence to the American people." https://t.co/0YQu5EA3pu pic.twitter.com/Sx92w9MNbu — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) May 14, 2026

Politico: Democrats are now going to drop the niceties. Unreal.

We’ll beat the “extremists” by eliminating the Electoral College, pack the courts, and force out judges with term limits that we previously were vehemently against. We’ll keep rigging the system in our favor to defeat the “extremists” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lsdpdqadoD — shakermaker.eth (@Shakermaker003) May 14, 2026

Amazing, isn't it?

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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