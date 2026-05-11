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D'OH! The Left's Redistricting Efforts in the Courts Continue to Backfire (Cue MORE Dem Meltdowns)

Doug P. | 8:30 PM on May 11, 2026
Twitchy

There's no sugar-coating it: It's been a really bad last few weeks for the Democrats ever since House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries vowed to use "maximum warfare" against Republicans in the redistricting battle:

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Ever since then it's been loss after loss for the Democrats on the redistricting front.

Today the Supreme Court dealt the Dems yet another L: 

Do you think the Democrats might be wishing they wouldn't have ever started this battle?

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday set the stage for Alabama to get rid of one of two largely Black congressional districts before this year’s midterm elections, creating an opening for Republicans to gain an additional U.S. House seat in a partisan battle for control of the closely divided chamber. 

The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling in April that struck down a majority-Black U.S. House district in Louisiana as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, significantly weakening a provision of the federal Voting Rights Act. 

Alabama officials had pointed to the Louisiana case as reason for the Supreme Court to end a judicial order to use a court-imposed House map until after the 2030 census. The high court overturned that order and directed a lower court to reconsider the case in light of the Louisiana decision. That could free the state to instead use a map approved in 2023 by the Republican-led legislature that includes only one district where Black residents comprise a majority.

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Yep, keep it up, Dems, these fights are going just great in court. For the Republicans. 

It's difficult to keep track now. 

Maybe the Democrats should just retreat for a while, because things aren't going well. 

You'd think the Left might consider that, but instead the Dems are blaming SCOTUS and not considering the fact that perhaps they're bringing bad legal cases:

Sorry, Dems.

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That guy's unhappy, so something positive must have happened. 

It does tend to be fairly entertaining. They're getting beaten badly at their own game and can't stand it. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, which is why the Democrats are desperate to rig the game in any way possible.

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